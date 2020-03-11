All apartments in Fullerton
846 W Glenwood Circle
846 W Glenwood Circle

846 Glenwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

846 Glenwood Circle, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please call Shannon Sung at (714) 878 2335 or email shannonsung2000@yahoo.com with questions. Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 846 W Glenwood Circle have any available units?
846 W Glenwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 846 W Glenwood Circle have?
Some of 846 W Glenwood Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 846 W Glenwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
846 W Glenwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 W Glenwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 846 W Glenwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 846 W Glenwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 846 W Glenwood Circle offers parking.
Does 846 W Glenwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 846 W Glenwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 W Glenwood Circle have a pool?
No, 846 W Glenwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 846 W Glenwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 846 W Glenwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 846 W Glenwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 846 W Glenwood Circle has units with dishwashers.
