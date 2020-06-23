Amenities
2912 Mystic Avenue Available 01/02/20 Lovely Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Fullerton - This recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home is located in Fullerton and available immediately. The home features new carpet and paint, upgraded kitchen, laminate flooring, washer or dryer hookups, 2 car garage and a fireplace. Pets will be considered. No smoking. No central air conditioning. Available immediately. Owner pays for gardener. Tenant to pay all utilities. Please contact OC Pro Property Management for more information at 714.202.8100.
(RLNE4937996)