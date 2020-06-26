2248 Clark Drive

Amenities

Desirable area of Fullerton's Amerige Heights Community in North Orange County. Local Blue Ribbon schools include: Robert Fisler Elementary (K-8), Parks Jr High and Sunny Hills High School. Nearby Amerige Heights Shopping Center features include: Albertson's Grocery Store, Golds Gym, 10". Target, Ross, Barnes and Noble. Local Restaurants include: Islands, Rubio's, Starbucks, etc. Upgraded end unit with Granite Counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, Laminate wood floors throughout. This 3 story unit offers a dumbwaiter to bring up groceries from the garage area to the main floor. An emergency exit off of the kitchen (which may also serve for moving heavy furniture and appliances in and out of the property). Community features many amenities including pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis courts, children's playground area. This wonderfully located unity will not last long.