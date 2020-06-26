All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2248 Clark Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2248 Clark Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:26 AM

2248 Clark Drive

2248 Clark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2248 Clark Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Desirable area of Fullerton's Amerige Heights Community in North Orange County. Local Blue Ribbon schools include: Robert Fisler Elementary (K-8), Parks Jr High and Sunny Hills High School. Nearby Amerige Heights Shopping Center features include: Albertson's Grocery Store, Golds Gym, 10". Target, Ross, Barnes and Noble. Local Restaurants include: Islands, Rubio's, Starbucks, etc. Upgraded end unit with Granite Counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, Laminate wood floors throughout. This 3 story unit offers a dumbwaiter to bring up groceries from the garage area to the main floor. An emergency exit off of the kitchen (which may also serve for moving heavy furniture and appliances in and out of the property). Community features many amenities including pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis courts, children's playground area. This wonderfully located unity will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2248 Clark Drive have any available units?
2248 Clark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2248 Clark Drive have?
Some of 2248 Clark Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2248 Clark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2248 Clark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2248 Clark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2248 Clark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2248 Clark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2248 Clark Drive offers parking.
Does 2248 Clark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2248 Clark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2248 Clark Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2248 Clark Drive has a pool.
Does 2248 Clark Drive have accessible units?
No, 2248 Clark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2248 Clark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2248 Clark Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College