Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely renovated Great 2 bed 1 bath home with 2 car garage. All new energy efficient dual pan window, new Kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, new all stainless still appliances, washer and dryer. Bathroom has new cabinets, granite counter tops, glass shower door, bath tub, New plumbing. Solid hard wood floors throughout. New central Air Conditioner and heater. Walking distance to Fullerton downtown and train station, bus stop and School and Cal State University Fullerton.