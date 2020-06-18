Garnet Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555

Amenities

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e739d07242cdf048f079d82 Property details:

Four bedroom and two full bathroom on second floor. Living room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast area and half bathroom on Main floor with Open Space Design and hardwood floor throughout. (Furniture are not included) Updated kitchen with countertop and cabinet, includes like new microwave, stainless steel refrigerator, and stove & dishwasher

Nice fenced back yard provides privacy and great for outdoor family time.

Open Living room with high ceiling offers tons of natural light Fireplace in the living room Washer and Driving in the unit

Two car garage

Min 1 year lease preferred

No smoking. No pets preferred, pets deposit and rent required for approved pets

Minimum One month rent as deposit. Proximity access to Facebook, Tesla, Oracle, and Google. Centrally located in Fremont,

Walking distance to parks, school, coffee/restaurants and hiking trails! Minutes from 880/84. 30 minutes to Mountain View, Palo Alto, Sunnyvale, Milpitas, San Jose. Beautiful home in Award Winning Forest Park School. 5.5 miles to Fremont Bart and 3.5 miles to Union City Bart. Safe, friendly, desirable community, excellent schools: Forest Park elementary (2013 API: 985), Thornton Junior High (2013 API: 903), American High (2013 API: 842)



