Garnet Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

Garnet Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555

4802 Garnet Common · (510) 738-8857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4802 Garnet Common, Fremont, CA 94555
Ardenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4.0 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1863 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e739d07242cdf048f079d82 Property details:
Four bedroom and two full bathroom on second floor. Living room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast area and half bathroom on Main floor with Open Space Design and hardwood floor throughout. (Furniture are not included) Updated kitchen with countertop and cabinet, includes like new microwave, stainless steel refrigerator, and stove & dishwasher
Nice fenced back yard provides privacy and great for outdoor family time.
Open Living room with high ceiling offers tons of natural light Fireplace in the living room Washer and Driving in the unit
Two car garage
Min 1 year lease preferred
No smoking. No pets preferred, pets deposit and rent required for approved pets
Minimum One month rent as deposit. Proximity access to Facebook, Tesla, Oracle, and Google. Centrally located in Fremont,
Walking distance to parks, school, coffee/restaurants and hiking trails! Minutes from 880/84. 30 minutes to Mountain View, Palo Alto, Sunnyvale, Milpitas, San Jose. Beautiful home in Award Winning Forest Park School. 5.5 miles to Fremont Bart and 3.5 miles to Union City Bart. Safe, friendly, desirable community, excellent schools: Forest Park elementary (2013 API: 985), Thornton Junior High (2013 API: 903), American High (2013 API: 842)

(RLNE5655942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Garnet Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have any available units?
Garnet Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does Garnet Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have?
Some of Garnet Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Garnet Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 currently offering any rent specials?
Garnet Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Garnet Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 pet-friendly?
Yes, Garnet Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 is pet friendly.
Does Garnet Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 offer parking?
Yes, Garnet Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 does offer parking.
Does Garnet Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Garnet Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Garnet Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have a pool?
No, Garnet Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 does not have a pool.
Does Garnet Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have accessible units?
No, Garnet Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 does not have accessible units.
Does Garnet Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Garnet Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 has units with dishwashers.
