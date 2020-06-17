53 Valais Ct

Amenities
$4,950/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1975
Sq. Footage: 2,843 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 3 Baths
Parking: 2 Car-Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $6,200
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in closet
Property Type: Single Family House
DESCRIPTION
This gorgeous 2- story home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, with 1 bedroom & 1 full bath downstairs. Spacious kitchen with ample oak cabinetry and granite counter tops. Lovely, multi-window view to the backyard. Recessed lighting, ceiling fans, new paint and new carpet throughout the home! Accented with stunning solid oak flooring on stairs and entryway, which also has a delightful skylight.
Spacious living room with bay window, formal dining room, and family room features dramatic gas fireplace with remote, wet bar, tile floors, built-in bookshelves, and sliding doors to 328 sq. Ft. glass enclosed sunroom. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet, including organizers and open balcony with views of the mountains.
Easy access to 84 & I 680 Freeway. Proximity to Mission Hills Tennis Club, Buena Vista Park, Lake Elizabeth, Downtown Fremont Bart, Fremont Main Library, shopping, restaurants and hospitals and much more, including top Mission Schools!
Additional Features
-High-end stainless-steel appliances in kitchen.
-Central heating and AC.
-Lots of walk-in closets.
-Private low maintenance front & backyard.
-Inside laundry in closet.
-Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator included.
-Private courtyard garden in front.
LEASE TERMS
Minimum 1 Year Lease, No Pets, No Smoking.
PLEASE NOTE: In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), If you are not feeling well or your immune system has been compromised, we strongly encourage you to consider scheduling an appointment after your health has improved