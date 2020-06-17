All apartments in Fremont
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:34 AM

53 Valais Ct

53 Valais Court · (510) 792-9800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

53 Valais Court, Fremont, CA 94539
Kimber-Gomes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2843 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
tennis court
$4,950/mo

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1975
Sq. Footage: 2,843 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 3 Baths
Parking: 2 Car-Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $6,200
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in closet
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION
This gorgeous 2- story home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, with 1 bedroom & 1 full bath downstairs. Spacious kitchen with ample oak cabinetry and granite counter tops. Lovely, multi-window view to the backyard. Recessed lighting, ceiling fans, new paint and new carpet throughout the home! Accented with stunning solid oak flooring on stairs and entryway, which also has a delightful skylight.

Spacious living room with bay window, formal dining room, and family room features dramatic gas fireplace with remote, wet bar, tile floors, built-in bookshelves, and sliding doors to 328 sq. Ft. glass enclosed sunroom. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet, including organizers and open balcony with views of the mountains.

Easy access to 84 & I 680 Freeway. Proximity to Mission Hills Tennis Club, Buena Vista Park, Lake Elizabeth, Downtown Fremont Bart, Fremont Main Library, shopping, restaurants and hospitals and much more, including top Mission Schools!

Additional Features
-High-end stainless-steel appliances in kitchen.
-Central heating and AC.
-Lots of walk-in closets.
-Private low maintenance front & backyard.
-Inside laundry in closet.
-Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator included.
-Private courtyard garden in front.

LEASE TERMS
Minimum 1 Year Lease, No Pets, No Smoking.

PLEASE NOTE: In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), If you are not feeling well or your immune system has been compromised, we strongly encourage you to consider scheduling an appointment after your health has improved

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Valais Ct have any available units?
53 Valais Ct has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 Valais Ct have?
Some of 53 Valais Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Valais Ct currently offering any rent specials?
53 Valais Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Valais Ct pet-friendly?
No, 53 Valais Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 53 Valais Ct offer parking?
Yes, 53 Valais Ct does offer parking.
Does 53 Valais Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 Valais Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Valais Ct have a pool?
No, 53 Valais Ct does not have a pool.
Does 53 Valais Ct have accessible units?
No, 53 Valais Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Valais Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 Valais Ct has units with dishwashers.
