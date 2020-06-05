All apartments in Fremont
47483 Hoyt St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539

47483 Hoyt Street · No Longer Available
Location

47483 Hoyt Street, Fremont, CA 94539
Warm Springs

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
business center
hardwood floors
recently renovated
business center
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed129d097067935000175c0 * Warm Springs 3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2 Car Garage Single Family.
* Estm. 1234 Sqf. Living Space. with Huge Yard.
* Newly Remodeled Interior with Quality Upgrades.
* Pergo Hardwood Flooring Throughout w/ Brand New Appliances.
* Accredited Fremont Unified School District.
* James Leitch Elementary / John Horner Jr. High / Irvington High
* Close to I-680, I-880, Mission Blvd. & Fremont Downtown Business Center.
* Convenient Shopping at Safeway, Ranch-99, etc. and Major Bankings.
* Easy access Milpitas, South Bay, and Peninsula through I-101.
* Ideal Dream House for Bay Area Commuters.
* Security Deposit $4500.
* $30 Non-refundable Application Fee with Credit Screen.
* Call HYC PROPERTIES for Showing.

Initial One-year Lease Term. No Short-term Lease. No Airbnb

(RLNE5824451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47483 Hoyt St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 have any available units?
47483 Hoyt St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fremont, CA.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 47483 Hoyt St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 have?
Some of 47483 Hoyt St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47483 Hoyt St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 currently offering any rent specials?
47483 Hoyt St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47483 Hoyt St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 pet-friendly?
No, 47483 Hoyt St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 47483 Hoyt St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 offer parking?
Yes, 47483 Hoyt St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 does offer parking.
Does 47483 Hoyt St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47483 Hoyt St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47483 Hoyt St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 have a pool?
No, 47483 Hoyt St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 does not have a pool.
Does 47483 Hoyt St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 have accessible units?
No, 47483 Hoyt St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 does not have accessible units.
Does 47483 Hoyt St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 have units with dishwashers?
No, 47483 Hoyt St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 does not have units with dishwashers.
