47483 Hoyt St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities business center parking garage

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed129d097067935000175c0 * Warm Springs 3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2 Car Garage Single Family.

* Estm. 1234 Sqf. Living Space. with Huge Yard.

* Newly Remodeled Interior with Quality Upgrades.

* Pergo Hardwood Flooring Throughout w/ Brand New Appliances.

* Accredited Fremont Unified School District.

* James Leitch Elementary / John Horner Jr. High / Irvington High

* Close to I-680, I-880, Mission Blvd. & Fremont Downtown Business Center.

* Convenient Shopping at Safeway, Ranch-99, etc. and Major Bankings.

* Easy access Milpitas, South Bay, and Peninsula through I-101.

* Ideal Dream House for Bay Area Commuters.

* Security Deposit $4500.

* $30 Non-refundable Application Fee with Credit Screen.

* Call HYC PROPERTIES for Showing.



Initial One-year Lease Term. No Short-term Lease. No Airbnb



(RLNE5824451)