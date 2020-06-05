47483 Hoyt St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539

Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed129d097067935000175c0 * Warm Springs 3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2 Car Garage Single Family.
* Estm. 1234 Sqf. Living Space. with Huge Yard.
* Newly Remodeled Interior with Quality Upgrades.
* Pergo Hardwood Flooring Throughout w/ Brand New Appliances.
* Accredited Fremont Unified School District.
* James Leitch Elementary / John Horner Jr. High / Irvington High
* Close to I-680, I-880, Mission Blvd. & Fremont Downtown Business Center.
* Convenient Shopping at Safeway, Ranch-99, etc. and Major Bankings.
* Easy access Milpitas, South Bay, and Peninsula through I-101.
* Ideal Dream House for Bay Area Commuters.
* Security Deposit $4500.
* $30 Non-refundable Application Fee with Credit Screen.
* Call HYC PROPERTIES for Showing.
Initial One-year Lease Term. No Short-term Lease. No Airbnb
(RLNE5824451)