45168 Tom Blalock Street - 1

Amenities
Be the first to reside in the newly-built Toll Brothers community condo @ Metro Crossing.
Located in the heart of Fremont's Warm Springs neighborhood, this beautiful 4 Beds, 4 Baths, 2730 SQFT luxury condo is move-in ready. Enjoy a well-lit open floor plan with spacious bedrooms and large kitchen with premium stainless steel appliances and custom quartz countertops. An entertainers dream with multiple indoor/outdoor options for entertaining guests. Single floor condo which is ideal for elderly family members. The unit is very private yet centrally located right across the clubhouse with a fitness center, swimming pools, cabanas, and BBQ areas.
A 5th bonus room can serve as a home office, library, or workout room.
* Located across the Warm Springs Bart Station
* Close to Union Landing Shopping Center
* Easy freeway access to HWY680 & 880
* Close to many high-tech companies, including Tesla, Lam Research, and Cisco
* Hotel-style pool, gym, lounge, and clubhouse
https://www.metrocrossing.com/amenities#view=desktop-gallery,1
* Master bedroom with walk-in closet
* Quartz countertop
* Stainless steel appliances
* Custom finished kitchen cabinets
* Washer/Dryer
* Recessed lighting throughout
* Smart Home hookup
* Upgraded wood and tile floorings
* Private Patio
* 2-car garage Private Garage with direct access from unit
Lease Term: 12 months with extended lease options
Security Deposit: $6000.00
FICO: 700+
Income: 3 times of rent
Application & Credit Check fee: $37.00
Utilities: Tenant Pays ALL
Apply here: www.hinmanagement.com