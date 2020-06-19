45168 Tom Blalock Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Be the first to reside in the newly-built Toll Brothers community condo @ Metro Crossing.

Located in the heart of Fremont's Warm Springs neighborhood, this beautiful 4 Beds, 4 Baths, 2730 SQFT luxury condo is move-in ready. Enjoy a well-lit open floor plan with spacious bedrooms and large kitchen with premium stainless steel appliances and custom quartz countertops. An entertainers dream with multiple indoor/outdoor options for entertaining guests. Single floor condo which is ideal for elderly family members. The unit is very private yet centrally located right across the clubhouse with a fitness center, swimming pools, cabanas, and BBQ areas.



A 5th bonus room can serve as a home office, library, or workout room.



* Located across the Warm Springs Bart Station

* Close to Union Landing Shopping Center

* Easy freeway access to HWY680 & 880

* Close to many high-tech companies, including Tesla, Lam Research, and Cisco

* Hotel-style pool, gym, lounge, and clubhouse



https://www.metrocrossing.com/amenities#view=desktop-gallery,1



* Master bedroom with walk-in closet

* Quartz countertop

* Stainless steel appliances

* Custom finished kitchen cabinets

* Washer/Dryer

* Recessed lighting throughout

* Smart Home hookup

* Upgraded wood and tile floorings

* Private Patio

* 2-car garage Private Garage with direct access from unit



Lease Term: 12 months with extended lease options

Security Deposit: $6000.00

FICO: 700+

Income: 3 times of rent

Application & Credit Check fee: $37.00

Utilities: Tenant Pays ALL



Apply here: www.hinmanagement.com