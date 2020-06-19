All apartments in Fremont
45168 Tom Blalock Street - 1

45168 Tom Blalock St · (408) 785-8866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45168 Tom Blalock St, Fremont, CA 94539
East Industrial

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2730 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Be the first to reside in the newly-built Toll Brothers community condo @ Metro Crossing.
Located in the heart of Fremont's Warm Springs neighborhood, this beautiful 4 Beds, 4 Baths, 2730 SQFT luxury condo is move-in ready. Enjoy a well-lit open floor plan with spacious bedrooms and large kitchen with premium stainless steel appliances and custom quartz countertops. An entertainers dream with multiple indoor/outdoor options for entertaining guests. Single floor condo which is ideal for elderly family members. The unit is very private yet centrally located right across the clubhouse with a fitness center, swimming pools, cabanas, and BBQ areas.

A 5th bonus room can serve as a home office, library, or workout room.

* Located across the Warm Springs Bart Station
* Close to Union Landing Shopping Center
* Easy freeway access to HWY680 & 880
* Close to many high-tech companies, including Tesla, Lam Research, and Cisco
* Hotel-style pool, gym, lounge, and clubhouse

https://www.metrocrossing.com/amenities#view=desktop-gallery,1

* Master bedroom with walk-in closet
* Quartz countertop
* Stainless steel appliances
* Custom finished kitchen cabinets
* Washer/Dryer
* Recessed lighting throughout
* Smart Home hookup
* Upgraded wood and tile floorings
* Private Patio
* 2-car garage Private Garage with direct access from unit

Lease Term: 12 months with extended lease options
Security Deposit: $6000.00
FICO: 700+
Income: 3 times of rent
Application & Credit Check fee: $37.00
Utilities: Tenant Pays ALL

Apply here: www.hinmanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45168 Tom Blalock Street - 1 have any available units?
45168 Tom Blalock Street - 1 has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 45168 Tom Blalock Street - 1 have?
Some of 45168 Tom Blalock Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45168 Tom Blalock Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
45168 Tom Blalock Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45168 Tom Blalock Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 45168 Tom Blalock Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 45168 Tom Blalock Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 45168 Tom Blalock Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 45168 Tom Blalock Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45168 Tom Blalock Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45168 Tom Blalock Street - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 45168 Tom Blalock Street - 1 has a pool.
Does 45168 Tom Blalock Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 45168 Tom Blalock Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 45168 Tom Blalock Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 45168 Tom Blalock Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
