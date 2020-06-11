42124 Camino Santa Barbara

Amenities

Beautifully updated Ranch Home Mission-San Jose Dist. of Fremont!! - Beautifully updated ranch home with brand new kitchen and bathrooms. Includes stainless steel appliances, high-end tile, and recessed lighting. Large, newly landscaped front and back yards. Available immediately!



Come and check this extraordinary property and make it your home!



1 Year Lease minimum, No smoking,



Qualifications: 650+ credit score from anyone 18+ living in the unit, a combined gross household income that triples the rental price, and we do check prior rental history.



Properties can't be rented sight unseen. Once you've seen the property and would like to move forward with application process, you'll be able to do so through our website.



www.bestproperty4u.com, click available Homes for Rent, click Fremont Office, click Fremont, click Apply Now on the property you want.



To view the property, contact is below:



Shannon Nilsen, Realtor

Best Property Management INC

40069 Mission Blvd.

Fremont, CA 94539

650-460-9930 direct

510-770-0824 ext. 107

BRE# 02004821

http://www.bestproperty4u.com



(RLNE4715061)