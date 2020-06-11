All apartments in Fremont
Find more places like 42124 Camino Santa Barbara.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
42124 Camino Santa Barbara
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

42124 Camino Santa Barbara

42124 Camino Santa Barbara · (510) 698-1900 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fremont
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all

Location

42124 Camino Santa Barbara, Fremont, CA 94539
Mission Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 42124 Camino Santa Barbara · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated Ranch Home Mission-San Jose Dist. of Fremont!! - Beautifully updated ranch home with brand new kitchen and bathrooms. Includes stainless steel appliances, high-end tile, and recessed lighting. Large, newly landscaped front and back yards. Available immediately!

Come and check this extraordinary property and make it your home!

1 Year Lease minimum, No smoking,

Qualifications: 650+ credit score from anyone 18+ living in the unit, a combined gross household income that triples the rental price, and we do check prior rental history.

Properties can't be rented sight unseen. Once you've seen the property and would like to move forward with application process, you'll be able to do so through our website.

www.bestproperty4u.com, click available Homes for Rent, click Fremont Office, click Fremont, click Apply Now on the property you want.

To view the property, contact is below:

Shannon Nilsen, Realtor
Best Property Management INC
40069 Mission Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94539
650-460-9930 direct
510-770-0824 ext. 107
BRE# 02004821
http://www.bestproperty4u.com

(RLNE4715061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42124 Camino Santa Barbara have any available units?
42124 Camino Santa Barbara has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
Is 42124 Camino Santa Barbara currently offering any rent specials?
42124 Camino Santa Barbara isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42124 Camino Santa Barbara pet-friendly?
No, 42124 Camino Santa Barbara is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 42124 Camino Santa Barbara offer parking?
No, 42124 Camino Santa Barbara does not offer parking.
Does 42124 Camino Santa Barbara have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42124 Camino Santa Barbara does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42124 Camino Santa Barbara have a pool?
No, 42124 Camino Santa Barbara does not have a pool.
Does 42124 Camino Santa Barbara have accessible units?
No, 42124 Camino Santa Barbara does not have accessible units.
Does 42124 Camino Santa Barbara have units with dishwashers?
No, 42124 Camino Santa Barbara does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42124 Camino Santa Barbara have units with air conditioning?
No, 42124 Camino Santa Barbara does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 42124 Camino Santa Barbara?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
Waterstone at Fremont
39600 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
Lincoln Glen
4261 Stevenson Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy
Fremont, CA 94555
Brookvale Chateau
36163 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Avalon Fremont
39939 Stevenson Cmn
Fremont, CA 94538
Redwood Plaza
38730 Lexington St
Fremont, CA 94536
Metro Fremont
4444 Hansen Ave
Fremont, CA 94536

Similar Pages

Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 Bedrooms
Fremont Apartments with BalconyFremont Apartments with Pool
Fremont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrillo
SundaleCherry GuardinoGlenmoor
ParkmontArdenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity