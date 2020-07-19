All apartments in Fremont
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

4152 Fairwood St.

4152 Fairwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

4152 Fairwood Street, Fremont, CA 94538
Grimmer

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Fantastic Irvington Neighborhood! - Don't miss this 3 Bed 2 Bath single family home with 2 car garage in the top rated Irvington district! Not far from Harvey Green Elementary, Horner Middle and Irvington High School.

Fresh paint, new ceiling fans and new window coverings throughout. New stove and dishwasher. Kitchen has new flooring.
Brand new front yard landscaping. Gardening service 1x per month is included in the rent.

Commuter friendly, close to 880, 680 & Warm Springs BART.

No pets allowed. One year lease is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

