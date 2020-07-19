4152 Fairwood St.

Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic Irvington Neighborhood! - Don't miss this 3 Bed 2 Bath single family home with 2 car garage in the top rated Irvington district! Not far from Harvey Green Elementary, Horner Middle and Irvington High School.



Fresh paint, new ceiling fans and new window coverings throughout. New stove and dishwasher. Kitchen has new flooring.

Brand new front yard landscaping. Gardening service 1x per month is included in the rent.



Commuter friendly, close to 880, 680 & Warm Springs BART.



No pets allowed. One year lease is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914298)