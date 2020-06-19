41063 Bernie St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

$4,895/mo



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1998

Sq Footage: 2,628 sqft.

Bedrooms: 5 Beds

Bathrooms: 4 Baths

Parking: 2 Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $6,200

Pets Policy: no pets allowed

Laundry: Washer/Dryer in home

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION



This beautiful and spacious 2-story, 5 bedrooms / 4-bathroom home has approximately 2,628 sq. ft. and is located in Fremont. Close to Mission Peak Regional Preserve, schools and shopping are nearby.



All bathrooms are completely remodeled. The double front door leads into a large hardwood entryway and then into the vaulted living room. Family room features a wood-burning fireplace and built-in display cabinet. Central A/C and heating. Includes washer/dryer and storage shelves in the laundry room.



Take a look at our 3D tour using the URL below!



https://www.tourfactory.com/idxr2747672



LEASE TERMS

Minimum 1 Year Lease, No Pets, No Smoking.



PLEASE NOTE: In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), If you are not feeling well or your immune system has been compromised, we strongly encourage you to consider scheduling an appointment after your health has improved.