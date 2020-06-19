All apartments in Fremont
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

41063 Bernie St

41063 Bernie Street · (510) 792-9800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41063 Bernie Street, Fremont, CA 94539
Mission Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,895

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2628 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
$4,895/mo

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1998
Sq Footage: 2,628 sqft.
Bedrooms: 5 Beds
Bathrooms: 4 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $6,200
Pets Policy: no pets allowed
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in home
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION

This beautiful and spacious 2-story, 5 bedrooms / 4-bathroom home has approximately 2,628 sq. ft. and is located in Fremont. Close to Mission Peak Regional Preserve, schools and shopping are nearby.

All bathrooms are completely remodeled. The double front door leads into a large hardwood entryway and then into the vaulted living room. Family room features a wood-burning fireplace and built-in display cabinet. Central A/C and heating. Includes washer/dryer and storage shelves in the laundry room.

Take a look at our 3D tour using the URL below!

https://www.tourfactory.com/idxr2747672

LEASE TERMS
Minimum 1 Year Lease, No Pets, No Smoking.

PLEASE NOTE: In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), If you are not feeling well or your immune system has been compromised, we strongly encourage you to consider scheduling an appointment after your health has improved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41063 Bernie St have any available units?
41063 Bernie St has a unit available for $4,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 41063 Bernie St have?
Some of 41063 Bernie St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41063 Bernie St currently offering any rent specials?
41063 Bernie St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41063 Bernie St pet-friendly?
No, 41063 Bernie St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 41063 Bernie St offer parking?
Yes, 41063 Bernie St does offer parking.
Does 41063 Bernie St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41063 Bernie St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41063 Bernie St have a pool?
No, 41063 Bernie St does not have a pool.
Does 41063 Bernie St have accessible units?
No, 41063 Bernie St does not have accessible units.
Does 41063 Bernie St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41063 Bernie St has units with dishwashers.
