41063 Bernie St

Amenities
$4,895/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1998
Sq Footage: 2,628 sqft.
Bedrooms: 5 Beds
Bathrooms: 4 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $6,200
Pets Policy: no pets allowed
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in home
Property Type: Single Family House
DESCRIPTION
This beautiful and spacious 2-story, 5 bedrooms / 4-bathroom home has approximately 2,628 sq. ft. and is located in Fremont. Close to Mission Peak Regional Preserve, schools and shopping are nearby.
All bathrooms are completely remodeled. The double front door leads into a large hardwood entryway and then into the vaulted living room. Family room features a wood-burning fireplace and built-in display cabinet. Central A/C and heating. Includes washer/dryer and storage shelves in the laundry room.
Take a look at our 3D tour using the URL below!
https://www.tourfactory.com/idxr2747672
LEASE TERMS
Minimum 1 Year Lease, No Pets, No Smoking.
PLEASE NOTE: In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), If you are not feeling well or your immune system has been compromised, we strongly encourage you to consider scheduling an appointment after your health has improved.