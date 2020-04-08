All apartments in Fremont
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

39128 Memorial Street

39128 Memorial St · (408) 917-0430
Location

39128 Memorial St, Fremont, CA 94538
Central-Downtown Fremont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

Attractive and spacious, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms townhouse property rental in the Central-Downtown neighborhood in Fremont. Conveniently located within Downtown Fremont. Daily errands are easy for it’s in a Very Walkable and Very Bikeable rated area.

The bright and airy interior boasts of polished hardwood floors, carpeted floors in the bedrooms, and high vaulted ceilings. Its kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent. Air conditioning and forced-air heating are installed for climate control. It’s a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property.

The exterior has two patios. It comes with a 2-car attached garage. The tenant pays for water, electricity (PG&E), trash, and sewage whereas the landlord is responsible for the HOA fees. This property is open to Section 8 applicants.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bG89VcNFVP4

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk score: 88
Bike Score: 77

Bus lines:
99 Mission - Decoto - Fremont Blvd. - 0.1 mile
801 Intl - Mission All Nighter - 0.1 mile
210 Fremont Blvd. - Mission San Jose - 0.1 mile
200 Decoto - Newark Blvd. – Mowry - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
GN-N Warm Springs

(RLNE5829506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

