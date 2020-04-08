39128 Memorial Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking 24hr maintenance garage

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!



Attractive and spacious, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms townhouse property rental in the Central-Downtown neighborhood in Fremont. Conveniently located within Downtown Fremont. Daily errands are easy for it’s in a Very Walkable and Very Bikeable rated area.



The bright and airy interior boasts of polished hardwood floors, carpeted floors in the bedrooms, and high vaulted ceilings. Its kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent. Air conditioning and forced-air heating are installed for climate control. It’s a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property.



The exterior has two patios. It comes with a 2-car attached garage. The tenant pays for water, electricity (PG&E), trash, and sewage whereas the landlord is responsible for the HOA fees. This property is open to Section 8 applicants.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bG89VcNFVP4



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk score: 88

Bike Score: 77



Bus lines:

99 Mission - Decoto - Fremont Blvd. - 0.1 mile

801 Intl - Mission All Nighter - 0.1 mile

210 Fremont Blvd. - Mission San Jose - 0.1 mile

200 Decoto - Newark Blvd. – Mowry - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

GN-N Warm Springs



