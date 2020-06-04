39084 Logan Drive

Amenities

Updated Single Family Home - Enjoy this updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with refinished Hardwood Flooring, Fresh New Interior Paint, Double-Pane Windows, Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters, New Cabinetry & New Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Backyard, Washer/Dryer and a Two-Car Garage. Home is Near Shops such as Trader Joe's and Target. Dining & Schools. Close to Fremont BART - Easy Access To Highways 880/680. Tenant Responsible For Utilities. Sorry No Smoking and No Pets. Apply online at bshpm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5824035)