Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

39084 Logan Drive

39084 Logan Drive · (925) 366-8780
Location

39084 Logan Drive, Fremont, CA 94538
Sundale

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 39084 Logan Drive · Avail. now

$3,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1496 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated Single Family Home - Enjoy this updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with refinished Hardwood Flooring, Fresh New Interior Paint, Double-Pane Windows, Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters, New Cabinetry & New Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Backyard, Washer/Dryer and a Two-Car Garage. Home is Near Shops such as Trader Joe's and Target. Dining & Schools. Close to Fremont BART - Easy Access To Highways 880/680. Tenant Responsible For Utilities. Sorry No Smoking and No Pets. Apply online at bshpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5824035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

