3558 Ruskin Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94536

This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath detached home with family room, fireplace, formal dining area and two car attached garage. This home has been upgraded throughout. Large master bedroom with walkin closet and low maintenance yards. Landscape care is included. It is in a great location where children can walk to schools, close to shopping and excellent for commuters. BART is just minutes from this location as is freeway access for commuters heading to Menlo Park, Palo Alto, San Jose, Santa Clara, Silicon Valley and San Francisco. It is also in a good location for a reverse commute for areas such as Pleasanton, Livermore and Dublin. Own may consider 1 pet cat or dog under 20 lbs. The home has approximately 1510 sq. ft. PLEASE DO NOT TEXT. Thank you.



Tenant pays all utilities and services except landscape service.



