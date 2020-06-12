All apartments in Fremont
3558 Ruskin Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94536
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:35 AM

3558 Ruskin Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94536

3558 Ruskin Avenue · (510) 738-8857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3558 Ruskin Avenue, Fremont, CA 94536
Brookvale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1510 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e68d3d1bc48720cb86c6dd9 Spacious Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Fremont
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath detached home with family room, fireplace, formal dining area and two car attached garage. This home has been upgraded throughout. Large master bedroom with walkin closet and low maintenance yards. Landscape care is included. It is in a great location where children can walk to schools, close to shopping and excellent for commuters. BART is just minutes from this location as is freeway access for commuters heading to Menlo Park, Palo Alto, San Jose, Santa Clara, Silicon Valley and San Francisco. It is also in a good location for a reverse commute for areas such as Pleasanton, Livermore and Dublin. Own may consider 1 pet cat or dog under 20 lbs. The home has approximately 1510 sq. ft. PLEASE DO NOT TEXT. Thank you.

Tenant pays all utilities and services except landscape service.

(RLNE5634163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3558 Ruskin Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 have any available units?
3558 Ruskin Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 3558 Ruskin Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 have?
Some of 3558 Ruskin Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94536's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3558 Ruskin Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 currently offering any rent specials?
3558 Ruskin Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3558 Ruskin Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 pet-friendly?
No, 3558 Ruskin Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 3558 Ruskin Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 offer parking?
Yes, 3558 Ruskin Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 does offer parking.
Does 3558 Ruskin Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3558 Ruskin Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3558 Ruskin Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 have a pool?
No, 3558 Ruskin Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 does not have a pool.
Does 3558 Ruskin Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 have accessible units?
No, 3558 Ruskin Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 does not have accessible units.
Does 3558 Ruskin Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3558 Ruskin Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94536 does not have units with dishwashers.
