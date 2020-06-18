3514 Birchwood Terrace #203

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Very nice 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Meadowbrook - *****PLEASE READ THE AD IN ITS ENTIRETY BEFORE RESPONDING*****



Applications must submitted and approved prior to viewing unit.



Due to the COVID-19, we have needed to make changes to our normal handling of business. Therefore, to minimize the risk to our team as well as our customers this is the only available way to view properties currently.



When someone wants to view a property, they must apply online pay for the application to be processed. Anyone over the age of 18 must complete an application, submit their 3 most recent pay stubs, and a copy of their picture ID. No Exceptions, our website address is selectpropmgt.com, type in property address, click picture, and then click apply on line.



If your application(s) is approved, we will set up an appointment with you to view the property. If after you view it, it doesn't meet your needs, we will refund your application fee back to you. If you apply and are not approved, we will not refund your fees. Please see our requirements below.



$2250.00 Security deposit

$2250.00 Monthly rent

No Pets

Water & garbage are included in the rent



We require move in within 2 weeks of application approval, so if you are not looking to move in, within that time frame, please contact us closer to your move in date.



We also require tenants to obtain renter's insurance for the duration of their residency in all of our units.



CREDIT/REQUIREMENTS:

We will access and verify your credit standing through a national credit reporting agency. Application may be denied for any or all of the following reasons:



1. False information on the application.

2. Incomplete or unsigned rental application.

3. Household income is insufficient to cover 3 times rent.

4. Credit report contains I-9, collections, bankruptcies, Judgments or liens.

5. Two or more "60 days late" on credit report.

6. Any current disputes with landlords or prior evictions.

7. Unfavorable rental references.

8. Unverifiable employment or income.

9. Expressing hostility or demonstrating abusive behavior or language

with management staff during application processing.

10. Insufficient credit



-If you meet these requirements, we would be happy to assist you.



To view more available properties please visit our website at www.selectpropmgt.com



