Fremont, CA
3514 Birchwood Terrace #203
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3514 Birchwood Terrace #203

3514 Birchwood Terrace · (510) 746-7080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3514 Birchwood Terrace, Fremont, CA 94536
Centerville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3514 Birchwood Terrace #203 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Very nice 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Meadowbrook - *****PLEASE READ THE AD IN ITS ENTIRETY BEFORE RESPONDING*****

Applications must submitted and approved prior to viewing unit.

Due to the COVID-19, we have needed to make changes to our normal handling of business. Therefore, to minimize the risk to our team as well as our customers this is the only available way to view properties currently.

When someone wants to view a property, they must apply online pay for the application to be processed. Anyone over the age of 18 must complete an application, submit their 3 most recent pay stubs, and a copy of their picture ID. No Exceptions, our website address is selectpropmgt.com, type in property address, click picture, and then click apply on line.

If your application(s) is approved, we will set up an appointment with you to view the property. If after you view it, it doesn't meet your needs, we will refund your application fee back to you. If you apply and are not approved, we will not refund your fees. Please see our requirements below.

$2250.00 Security deposit
$2250.00 Monthly rent
No Pets
Water & garbage are included in the rent

We require move in within 2 weeks of application approval, so if you are not looking to move in, within that time frame, please contact us closer to your move in date.

We also require tenants to obtain renter's insurance for the duration of their residency in all of our units.

CREDIT/REQUIREMENTS:
We will access and verify your credit standing through a national credit reporting agency. Application may be denied for any or all of the following reasons:

1. False information on the application.
2. Incomplete or unsigned rental application.
3. Household income is insufficient to cover 3 times rent.
4. Credit report contains I-9, collections, bankruptcies, Judgments or liens.
5. Two or more "60 days late" on credit report.
6. Any current disputes with landlords or prior evictions.
7. Unfavorable rental references.
8. Unverifiable employment or income.
9. Expressing hostility or demonstrating abusive behavior or language
with management staff during application processing.
10. Insufficient credit

-If you meet these requirements, we would be happy to assist you.

To view more available properties please visit our website at www.selectpropmgt.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4269782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 Birchwood Terrace #203 have any available units?
3514 Birchwood Terrace #203 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
Is 3514 Birchwood Terrace #203 currently offering any rent specials?
3514 Birchwood Terrace #203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 Birchwood Terrace #203 pet-friendly?
No, 3514 Birchwood Terrace #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 3514 Birchwood Terrace #203 offer parking?
No, 3514 Birchwood Terrace #203 does not offer parking.
Does 3514 Birchwood Terrace #203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3514 Birchwood Terrace #203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 Birchwood Terrace #203 have a pool?
No, 3514 Birchwood Terrace #203 does not have a pool.
Does 3514 Birchwood Terrace #203 have accessible units?
No, 3514 Birchwood Terrace #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 Birchwood Terrace #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3514 Birchwood Terrace #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3514 Birchwood Terrace #203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3514 Birchwood Terrace #203 does not have units with air conditioning.
