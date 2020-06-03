Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed1293597067935000175bd located in the east of silicon valley, the house is quiet and safe .neighborhood are most from HI_TECH corp. the shcool is very good near here. The directions of main entrance is north
OPEN HOUSE:
10:00AMTO 4:00PM 26th MAY. just decorated one year ago. the stageing is for shown. now the house is empty. the furniture is not included.owner pay for the HOA and water fee. light cooking is allowed. show me your information before you was arrenged a tour
(RLNE5824416)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have any available units?
34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fremont, CA.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
Is 34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 currently offering any rent specials?
34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 pet-friendly?