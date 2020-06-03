All apartments in Fremont
34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555

34791 Dorado Common · No Longer Available
Location

34791 Dorado Common, Fremont, CA 94555
Ardenwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed1293597067935000175bd located in the east of silicon valley, the house is quiet and safe .neighborhood are most from HI_TECH corp. the shcool is very good near here. The directions of main entrance is north

OPEN HOUSE:

10:00AMTO 4:00PM 26th MAY. just decorated one year ago. the stageing is for shown. now the house is empty. the furniture is not included.owner pay for the HOA and water fee. light cooking is allowed.
show me your information before you was arrenged a tour

(RLNE5824416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have any available units?
34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fremont, CA.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
Is 34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 currently offering any rent specials?
34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 pet-friendly?
No, 34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 offer parking?
No, 34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 does not offer parking.
Does 34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have a pool?
No, 34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 does not have a pool.
Does 34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have accessible units?
No, 34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 does not have accessible units.
Does 34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have units with dishwashers?
No, 34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have units with air conditioning?
No, 34791 Dorado Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 does not have units with air conditioning.
