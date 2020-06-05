All apartments in Fremont
34661 Tabu Terrace

34661 Tabu Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

34661 Tabu Terrace, Fremont, CA 94555
Ardenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
2 bedroom Condo in the desired Ardenwood Neighborhood of Fremont! - 2 bedroom/2 Bath Condo on Top Floor in a great area of Fremont

*Pool
*Hot tub
*Fireplace
*Washer & Dryer Included
*Large living area W/Vaulted ceiling and private deck
*Detached Garage W/Loft and an Additional parking space

This property has close access to Freeway I880 and Dumbarton Bridge, Perfect for commuters! Union City Bart also located near by.This home is just a short distance from Frank Fisher Park and Coyote Hills Regional Park. Convenient access to Shopping mall and grocery stores.

Come and check out this extraordinary property and make it your home!

1 Year Lease minimum

3D Virtual Tour: https://www.zillow.com/homes/34661-Tabu-Ter-Fremont,-CA,-94555_rb/25055977_zpid/?mmlb=t,0

Qualifications: 650+ credit score from anyone 18+ living in the unit, a combined gross household income that triples the rental price, and we do check prior rental history.

Properties can't be rented sight unseen. Once you've seen the property and would like to move forward with application process, you'll be able to do so through our website. www.bestproperty4u.com, click available Homes for Rent, click Fremont Office, click Fremont, click Apply Now on the property you want.

To view the property, contact is below:

Sarah Garcia
Best Property Management Inc.
Residential Sales & Property Management
(510) 854-0034 mobile
(510) 770-0824 ext. 106 office
sarahgarcia@bestproperty4u.com
BRE#02106907

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5719696)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

