34661 Tabu Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

2 bedroom Condo in the desired Ardenwood Neighborhood of Fremont! - 2 bedroom/2 Bath Condo on Top Floor in a great area of Fremont



*Pool

*Hot tub

*Fireplace

*Washer & Dryer Included

*Large living area W/Vaulted ceiling and private deck

*Detached Garage W/Loft and an Additional parking space



This property has close access to Freeway I880 and Dumbarton Bridge, Perfect for commuters! Union City Bart also located near by.This home is just a short distance from Frank Fisher Park and Coyote Hills Regional Park. Convenient access to Shopping mall and grocery stores.



Come and check out this extraordinary property and make it your home!



1 Year Lease minimum



3D Virtual Tour: https://www.zillow.com/homes/34661-Tabu-Ter-Fremont,-CA,-94555_rb/25055977_zpid/?mmlb=t,0



Qualifications: 650+ credit score from anyone 18+ living in the unit, a combined gross household income that triples the rental price, and we do check prior rental history.



Properties can't be rented sight unseen. Once you've seen the property and would like to move forward with application process, you'll be able to do so through our website. www.bestproperty4u.com, click available Homes for Rent, click Fremont Office, click Fremont, click Apply Now on the property you want.



To view the property, contact is below:



Sarah Garcia

Best Property Management Inc.

Residential Sales & Property Management

(510) 854-0034 mobile

(510) 770-0824 ext. 106 office

sarahgarcia@bestproperty4u.com

BRE#02106907



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5719696)