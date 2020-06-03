All apartments in Fremont
34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555

34152 Finnigan Terrace · (650) 463-9203
Location

34152 Finnigan Terrace, Fremont, CA 94555
Ardenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4.0 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1857 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eceadd7d16b4b33942ac2b4 Gorgeous home in Forest Park area, 2 story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1850 Sq ft. Entire home has been completely renovated-like living in a brand new house! Right from fresh paint in and out, new engineered wood flooring throughout house, new blinds, light fixtures, new baths, new kitchen with all appliances. Vaulted ceiling, lots of windows providing natural light in every room. Washer dryer hook ups in garage. Garage includes storage cabinets. Central location-walking distance to award winning Forest park school, parks, public transportation, shops, 880, 84, short commute to Facebook. Vacant and ready for occupancy. Garden service included with rent.

Tenant pays for utilities - gas, electricity, garbage and water.

(RLNE5826392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have any available units?
34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have?
Some of 34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 currently offering any rent specials?
34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 pet-friendly?
No, 34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 offer parking?
Yes, 34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 does offer parking.
Does 34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have a pool?
No, 34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 does not have a pool.
Does 34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have accessible units?
No, 34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 does not have accessible units.
Does 34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have units with dishwashers?
No, 34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 does not have units with dishwashers.
