34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eceadd7d16b4b33942ac2b4 Gorgeous home in Forest Park area, 2 story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1850 Sq ft. Entire home has been completely renovated-like living in a brand new house! Right from fresh paint in and out, new engineered wood flooring throughout house, new blinds, light fixtures, new baths, new kitchen with all appliances. Vaulted ceiling, lots of windows providing natural light in every room. Washer dryer hook ups in garage. Garage includes storage cabinets. Central location-walking distance to award winning Forest park school, parks, public transportation, shops, 880, 84, short commute to Facebook. Vacant and ready for occupancy. Garden service included with rent.



Tenant pays for utilities - gas, electricity, garbage and water.



