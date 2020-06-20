Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

33848 Cassio Circle Fremont, CA 94555 - This property is available NOW.



This two-story house located in Fremont features four bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms, living room, dining area and a two car garage. The kitchen includes a stove and dishwasher. There is carpet throughout the unit. Additional amenities also include a yard and laundry hook-ups. All utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s). No Pets Firm. Twelve month lease term. Renters insurance is required upon move in.



Please see video content of tour: https://youtu.be/yTXrPJhDPkE



For more information on this property or to see a complete list of our available properties, please visit our website at www.apm7.com or contact us at (510) 487-2583 x1.



CalBRE #01275192



No Pets Allowed



