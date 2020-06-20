All apartments in Fremont
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

33848 Cassio Circle

33848 Cassio Circle · (510) 487-2583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33848 Cassio Circle, Fremont, CA 94555
Ardenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 33848 Cassio Circle · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1622 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
33848 Cassio Circle Fremont, CA 94555 - This property is available NOW.

This two-story house located in Fremont features four bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms, living room, dining area and a two car garage. The kitchen includes a stove and dishwasher. There is carpet throughout the unit. Additional amenities also include a yard and laundry hook-ups. All utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s). No Pets Firm. Twelve month lease term. Renters insurance is required upon move in.

Please see video content of tour: https://youtu.be/yTXrPJhDPkE

For more information on this property or to see a complete list of our available properties, please visit our website at www.apm7.com or contact us at (510) 487-2583 x1.

CalBRE #01275192

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5803348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33848 Cassio Circle have any available units?
33848 Cassio Circle has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 33848 Cassio Circle have?
Some of 33848 Cassio Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33848 Cassio Circle currently offering any rent specials?
33848 Cassio Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33848 Cassio Circle pet-friendly?
No, 33848 Cassio Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 33848 Cassio Circle offer parking?
Yes, 33848 Cassio Circle does offer parking.
Does 33848 Cassio Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33848 Cassio Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33848 Cassio Circle have a pool?
No, 33848 Cassio Circle does not have a pool.
Does 33848 Cassio Circle have accessible units?
No, 33848 Cassio Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 33848 Cassio Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33848 Cassio Circle has units with dishwashers.
