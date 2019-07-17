All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 914 E. 5th Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
914 E. 5th Ave.
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

914 E. 5th Ave.

914 E 5th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Central Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

914 E 5th Ave, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
pet friendly
914 E. 5th Ave. Available 04/15/19 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single-family home in Old Escondido with large yard - Quaint single-family one-story home in Old Escondido on a large lot. Two bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Expansive enclosed back yard with a carport on left side of house (current garage door will be removed). Tropical front yard with lush landscaping. Spanish tile flooring throughout dining room, living room and kitchen. Close to shops, restaurants, hospitals, and schools. No pets, please.

Renter's liability insurance required upon move-in. Owner provides refrigerator - tenant maintains. Washer/Dryer hook-ups. Tenant pays all utilities.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4760334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 E. 5th Ave. have any available units?
914 E. 5th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 E. 5th Ave. have?
Some of 914 E. 5th Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 E. 5th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
914 E. 5th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 E. 5th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 E. 5th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 914 E. 5th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 914 E. 5th Ave. offers parking.
Does 914 E. 5th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 E. 5th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 E. 5th Ave. have a pool?
No, 914 E. 5th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 914 E. 5th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 914 E. 5th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 914 E. 5th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 E. 5th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College