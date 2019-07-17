Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking garage pet friendly

914 E. 5th Ave. Available 04/15/19 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single-family home in Old Escondido with large yard - Quaint single-family one-story home in Old Escondido on a large lot. Two bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Expansive enclosed back yard with a carport on left side of house (current garage door will be removed). Tropical front yard with lush landscaping. Spanish tile flooring throughout dining room, living room and kitchen. Close to shops, restaurants, hospitals, and schools. No pets, please.



Renter's liability insurance required upon move-in. Owner provides refrigerator - tenant maintains. Washer/Dryer hook-ups. Tenant pays all utilities.



McLain Properties

CalDRE#01970594



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



No Pets Allowed



