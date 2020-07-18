All apartments in Escondido
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

864 N. Rose Street

864 North Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

864 North Rose Street, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
864 N. Rose Street Available 08/06/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Escondido!!! - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE!

As you enter this beautiful home you are greeted with a spacious living area complete with fireplace to cozy up to on these cooler Escondido nights, formal dining area with sliding glass door opens to your large backyard and patio, great for al fresco dining.

Your spacious kitchen provides plenty of room for two chefs to create your culinary delights. The kitchen features refinished countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy eating breakfast in the circular dining nook with lots of windows.

There are three roomy bedrooms with plush carpet. The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom with separate vanity area complete with 2 sinks.

This home has lots of storage space and a separate laundry area complete with a sink and full size washer and dryer. Backyard area perfect for summer barbecues and entertaining. Close to shopping, restaurants and schools!

Renters Insurance Required!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2827985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 864 N. Rose Street have any available units?
864 N. Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 864 N. Rose Street have?
Some of 864 N. Rose Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 864 N. Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
864 N. Rose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 864 N. Rose Street pet-friendly?
No, 864 N. Rose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 864 N. Rose Street offer parking?
No, 864 N. Rose Street does not offer parking.
Does 864 N. Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 864 N. Rose Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 864 N. Rose Street have a pool?
No, 864 N. Rose Street does not have a pool.
Does 864 N. Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 864 N. Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 864 N. Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 864 N. Rose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
