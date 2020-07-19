Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL for SPACIOUS. (1192 SQ.FT.) UPSTAIRS CONDO W/A VIEW, A BALCONY & A GARAGE. 2BR/2BA IN A SMALL (only 19 units in complex) GATED COMMUNITY. Pool, Community Washer/Dryer just down the steps from CONDO. Sorry,No Pets. LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE. REMODELED BATHROOMS. Kitchen is open to Dining Area & has DISHWASHER, ELECTRIC STOVE & FRIG. Has FORCED AC & HEAT & CEILING FANS. Located near GRAND - making it walking distance to QUAINT ESCONDIDO DOWNTOWN, DOCTORS, DENTISTS, & MANY HEALTHCARE FACILITIES.