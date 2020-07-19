All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 806 E 4th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
806 E 4th
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

806 E 4th

806 East 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Central Escondido
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

806 East 4th Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
MOVE IN SPECIAL for SPACIOUS. (1192 SQ.FT.) UPSTAIRS CONDO W/A VIEW, A BALCONY & A GARAGE. 2BR/2BA IN A SMALL (only 19 units in complex) GATED COMMUNITY. Pool, Community Washer/Dryer just down the steps from CONDO. Sorry,No Pets. LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE. REMODELED BATHROOMS. Kitchen is open to Dining Area & has DISHWASHER, ELECTRIC STOVE & FRIG. Has FORCED AC & HEAT & CEILING FANS. Located near GRAND - making it walking distance to QUAINT ESCONDIDO DOWNTOWN, DOCTORS, DENTISTS, & MANY HEALTHCARE FACILITIES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 E 4th have any available units?
806 E 4th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 E 4th have?
Some of 806 E 4th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 E 4th currently offering any rent specials?
806 E 4th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 E 4th pet-friendly?
No, 806 E 4th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 806 E 4th offer parking?
Yes, 806 E 4th offers parking.
Does 806 E 4th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 E 4th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 E 4th have a pool?
Yes, 806 E 4th has a pool.
Does 806 E 4th have accessible units?
No, 806 E 4th does not have accessible units.
Does 806 E 4th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 E 4th has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan River Village
1845 N Broadway
Escondido, CA 92026
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
Lincoln Heights
601 W Lincoln Ave
Escondido, CA 92026
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with PoolsEscondido Cheap Places
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College