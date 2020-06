Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely updated home in desirable Southeast Escondido. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and new cabinetry. New A/C unit. Hardwood floors. Master bedroom with ceiling fan and nice size closet. Two other bedrooms, one with sliding door to backyard. Hardwood floors and new tile in bathroom and kitchen. Finished two car garage with laundry and utility sink. Circle drive parks another four cars. Covered patio in nice size fenced backyard. Convenient location close to freeway.