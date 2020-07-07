Amenities

521 Vicki Place Available 12/01/19 PRISTINE ESCONDIDO BEAUTY! LARGE UPGRADED HOME - PRISTINE ESCONDIDO BEAUTY! Upgraded, immaculately cared for 3 bdrm, 3 bath w/double master -- 1 upstairs & 1 downstairs! 3rd bdrm is also downstairs along w/gorgeous kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless appliances & tile flooring. Roomy living space complete w/built-in entertainment center. Upgrades include granite counters & tile flooring in all bathrooms, vinyl windows & sliders, epoxy floor in the 3-car garage, newly painted exterior, newer water heater, and new rain gutters.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/ Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Central A/C

- Living Room

- Dining room

- Walk-in closet

- Breakfast Nook

- Granite Countertop

- Tile Floors

- Carpet Installed

- Driveway/ Garage 6 Spaces

- Alarm System available

- Fully Gated Backyard

- Ceiling Fans

- Laundry Area Garage

- Auto Sprinkler



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Attached Garage

HOA NAME: N/A

YEAR BUILT: 1989

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with Typical pet rent and/or pet deposit

- Tenant to pay water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, Cable, Internet.

- Owner is responsible for Gardener

- Tenant must carry renters insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.



***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



***** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.



******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



