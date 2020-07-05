All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 501 Vermont Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
501 Vermont Ave
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

501 Vermont Ave

501 West Vermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Kit Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

501 West Vermont Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025
Kit Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fully renovated 3 bed 2 bath single family home in Escondido. - Fully renovated 3 bed 2 bath single family home in Escondido. Fall in love with this home! 1036 sq ft. The kitchen includes all new stainless-steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave. Plenty of cabinet space, modern lighting, and beautiful decorative back-splash give this home its unique characteristic. New paint and brand-new engineered flooring throughout the entire home. No carpet! The bathrooms are modern and elegant, and the showers are lined with gorgeous ornamental tile. Ceilings fans included in each bedroom and living-room. You also have the option for AC. You have washer and dryer hook-ups available within our own 1 car garage. Enjoy the beautiful outdoors in your own fully fenced yard. This home will go fast!

Professionally managed by WeLease. Call 619-866-3400 ext. 2 to schedule a showing. For more information on the property and to apply visit www.weleaseusa.com

(RLNE5702164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Vermont Ave have any available units?
501 Vermont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Vermont Ave have?
Some of 501 Vermont Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Vermont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
501 Vermont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Vermont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Vermont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 501 Vermont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 501 Vermont Ave offers parking.
Does 501 Vermont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Vermont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Vermont Ave have a pool?
No, 501 Vermont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 501 Vermont Ave have accessible units?
No, 501 Vermont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Vermont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Vermont Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave
Escondido, CA 92029
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College