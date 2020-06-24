All apartments in Escondido
475 Dale Ave

475 Dale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

475 Dale Avenue, Escondido, CA 92026
Central Escondido

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
$2,400 - 3 Bed / 2 Bath House, large lot, ideal for family and pets at North Escondido - North Escondido Single story home on large 13,600 SF fully fenced lot. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a beautiful residential neighborhood.

Front and back yards landscaped w/artificial turf and rock garden for low maintenance, fenced dog run, three sheds for storage, largest shed is insulated and can be powered.

Indoor laundry room, outdoor clothes line. Home features newer kitchen cabinets w/pull out shelves in pantry. New carpets 2 bedrooms, laminate floors in living, family, and master bedroom. First bathroom upgraded tub and tile. Second bathroom custom floor, pocket door, accessible from the backyard.

January 2019: Newly added Arizona room with additional 200 SF, upgraded doors for bath/bedrooms, tankless water heater

1.6 miles to highways 15 and 78, close to supermarkets and shopping.

$2,400/month, 1 month security deposit

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT info@choosermg.com

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE4713067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 Dale Ave have any available units?
475 Dale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 475 Dale Ave have?
Some of 475 Dale Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 Dale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
475 Dale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 Dale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 475 Dale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 475 Dale Ave offer parking?
No, 475 Dale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 475 Dale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 475 Dale Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 Dale Ave have a pool?
No, 475 Dale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 475 Dale Ave have accessible units?
No, 475 Dale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 475 Dale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 475 Dale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
