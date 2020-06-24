475 Dale Ave

Amenities

$2,400 - 3 Bed / 2 Bath House, large lot, ideal for family and pets at North Escondido - North Escondido Single story home on large 13,600 SF fully fenced lot. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a beautiful residential neighborhood.



Front and back yards landscaped w/artificial turf and rock garden for low maintenance, fenced dog run, three sheds for storage, largest shed is insulated and can be powered.



Indoor laundry room, outdoor clothes line. Home features newer kitchen cabinets w/pull out shelves in pantry. New carpets 2 bedrooms, laminate floors in living, family, and master bedroom. First bathroom upgraded tub and tile. Second bathroom custom floor, pocket door, accessible from the backyard.



January 2019: Newly added Arizona room with additional 200 SF, upgraded doors for bath/bedrooms, tankless water heater



1.6 miles to highways 15 and 78, close to supermarkets and shopping.



$2,400/month, 1 month security deposit



SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT info@choosermg.com



* 1 Year Lease Required



* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.



* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



* Pets are only allowed if specified above.



* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.



* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!



(RLNE4713067)