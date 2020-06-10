All apartments in Escondido
325 W Citracado Pkwy Unit 6

325 Citracado Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

325 Citracado Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92025
Kit Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
3BR 3.5BA Contemporary Condo. Corner Unit. New Carpet. Full Bath For Each Room. - Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 story condo. New top-quality carpet, stunning marble flooring, neutral paint scheme, clean white trim. Kitchen boasts walk-in pantry, deep sink, touch-free faucet, stainless-steel appliances. Built-in bar & private patio, great for entertaining. Full bath per bedroom, ample closet space. Guest bathroom. Washer/dryer included. Private, attached 2-car garage w/ storage space. Additional guest parking plus street parking near condo. On-site pool and barbecue privileges included. Centrally located and convenient to freeways and shopping! Sorry, no pets in this immaculate home. This property is being managed by the owner and is AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.
CONTRACT JOHN VOGEL, CalDRE #0145571, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays HOA.
If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5585490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 W Citracado Pkwy Unit 6 have any available units?
325 W Citracado Pkwy Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 W Citracado Pkwy Unit 6 have?
Some of 325 W Citracado Pkwy Unit 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 W Citracado Pkwy Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
325 W Citracado Pkwy Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 W Citracado Pkwy Unit 6 pet-friendly?
No, 325 W Citracado Pkwy Unit 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 325 W Citracado Pkwy Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 325 W Citracado Pkwy Unit 6 offers parking.
Does 325 W Citracado Pkwy Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 W Citracado Pkwy Unit 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 W Citracado Pkwy Unit 6 have a pool?
Yes, 325 W Citracado Pkwy Unit 6 has a pool.
Does 325 W Citracado Pkwy Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 325 W Citracado Pkwy Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 325 W Citracado Pkwy Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 W Citracado Pkwy Unit 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
