Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

2050 Weathervane Ave.

2050 Weathervane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2050 Weathervane Avenue, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Single Story Home on Cul-De-Sac - 3 bedroom, large back yard, lemon tree in the front yard, single story home offers 1,150 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, carpet throughout, except dining, kitchen and bathrooms, covered patio, 2 car garage with built in shelving/work benches, near shopping/dining/schools.

Pets with no aggressive breeds will be considered on a case by case basis with increase to the deposit and pet screening profile. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge included, washer/dryer is not. All utilities are tenant responsibility.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion ($5) of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

(RLNE5430007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2050 Weathervane Ave. have any available units?
2050 Weathervane Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2050 Weathervane Ave. have?
Some of 2050 Weathervane Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2050 Weathervane Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2050 Weathervane Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 Weathervane Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2050 Weathervane Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2050 Weathervane Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2050 Weathervane Ave. offers parking.
Does 2050 Weathervane Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2050 Weathervane Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 Weathervane Ave. have a pool?
No, 2050 Weathervane Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2050 Weathervane Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2050 Weathervane Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 Weathervane Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2050 Weathervane Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

