2050 Weathervane Ave..

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Single Story Home on Cul-De-Sac - 3 bedroom, large back yard, lemon tree in the front yard, single story home offers 1,150 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, carpet throughout, except dining, kitchen and bathrooms, covered patio, 2 car garage with built in shelving/work benches, near shopping/dining/schools.



Pets with no aggressive breeds will be considered on a case by case basis with increase to the deposit and pet screening profile. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge included, washer/dryer is not. All utilities are tenant responsibility.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion ($5) of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



