Escondido, CA
201 W Vermont Ave
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

201 W Vermont Ave

201 West Vermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

201 West Vermont Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025
Kit Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
garage
pet friendly
3BR 2BA Home. New Paint. Wood Floors. Huge Fenced Backyard. Attached Garage. - 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with fresh paint throughout. Attractive, original wood flooring. Large, country kitchen with lots of cabinets and room enough for a breakfast table or portable island. Separate and spacious dining room with built in cabinet. Front living room with large, picture window and a wood burning fireplace. Expansive family room in back that leads to a private, fenced and huge backyard. Over-sized shed, suitable for workshop, garden shed, storage. Your small dog will be considered, with additional deposit and the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.

Call John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner provides landscaper.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5317547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 W Vermont Ave have any available units?
201 W Vermont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 W Vermont Ave have?
Some of 201 W Vermont Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 W Vermont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
201 W Vermont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 W Vermont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 W Vermont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 201 W Vermont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 201 W Vermont Ave offers parking.
Does 201 W Vermont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 W Vermont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 W Vermont Ave have a pool?
No, 201 W Vermont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 201 W Vermont Ave have accessible units?
No, 201 W Vermont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 201 W Vermont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 W Vermont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

