1502 Rowan Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Avail NOW 4 Br House With Yard Garage Huge Kitchen $2,690 Rent - Lovely cul de sac house with garage,Yard,3 Br plus large bonus room.2.5 baths 2 story with fully fenced maintenance free yard.2 Car garage with inside access,laundry with washer & Dryer.Huge modern kitchen with lots of cabinets,.Center island.Stainless Steel refrigerator.Range,dishwasher,washer & Dryer.$2690 Rent and $2690 deposit moves you in.One pet may be OK with $50 per month.See all the pictures,videos.Lovely must see charming house.Escondido schools nearby.Near Hwy 78 & I-15.Must see!!Shown Daily By Appointment TEXT 858-815-3596.



(RLNE4685157)