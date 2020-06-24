1502 Rowan Glen

Amenities
Avail NOW 4 Br House With Yard Garage Huge Kitchen $2,690 Rent - Lovely cul de sac house with garage,Yard,3 Br plus large bonus room.2.5 baths 2 story with fully fenced maintenance free yard.2 Car garage with inside access,laundry with washer & Dryer.Huge modern kitchen with lots of cabinets,.Center island.Stainless Steel refrigerator.Range,dishwasher,washer & Dryer.$2690 Rent and $2690 deposit moves you in.One pet may be OK with $50 per month.See all the pictures,videos.Lovely must see charming house.Escondido schools nearby.Near Hwy 78 & I-15.Must see!!Shown Daily By Appointment TEXT 858-815-3596.
(RLNE4685157)