All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 1502 Rowan Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
1502 Rowan Glen
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

1502 Rowan Glen

1502 Rowan Glen · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Central Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1502 Rowan Glen, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Avail NOW 4 Br House With Yard Garage Huge Kitchen $2,690 Rent - Lovely cul de sac house with garage,Yard,3 Br plus large bonus room.2.5 baths 2 story with fully fenced maintenance free yard.2 Car garage with inside access,laundry with washer & Dryer.Huge modern kitchen with lots of cabinets,.Center island.Stainless Steel refrigerator.Range,dishwasher,washer & Dryer.$2690 Rent and $2690 deposit moves you in.One pet may be OK with $50 per month.See all the pictures,videos.Lovely must see charming house.Escondido schools nearby.Near Hwy 78 & I-15.Must see!!Shown Daily By Appointment TEXT 858-815-3596.

(RLNE4685157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Rowan Glen have any available units?
1502 Rowan Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 Rowan Glen have?
Some of 1502 Rowan Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 Rowan Glen currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Rowan Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Rowan Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 Rowan Glen is pet friendly.
Does 1502 Rowan Glen offer parking?
Yes, 1502 Rowan Glen offers parking.
Does 1502 Rowan Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1502 Rowan Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Rowan Glen have a pool?
No, 1502 Rowan Glen does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Rowan Glen have accessible units?
No, 1502 Rowan Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Rowan Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1502 Rowan Glen has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave
Escondido, CA 92029
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College