Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1250 Pleasant Hill Available 08/01/19 Beautiful 4BR 2BA Fully Remodeled Home. Courtyard w/ Water Feature. Large 2 Car Garage. - Beautiful single story 4 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet northwest Escondido neighborhood has been remodeled throughout. Features in this open concept floor plan include wood laminate flooring, white cabinetry, family room with built-in bookcases and fireplace. The spacious dream-kitchen is open and inviting with its granite counter tops, subway tile back splash, center island and farmhouse sink. The gorgeous bathrooms are outfitted with white marble and subway tile. Fenced backyard with a large patio and lawn perfect for entertaining. Over-sized 2-car garage includes extra storage, plus driveway parking. Your dog will be considered, with additional deposit and the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957.



Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required.



Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!



(RLNE5018933)