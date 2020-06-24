All apartments in Escondido
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

1250 Pleasant Hill

1250 Pleasant Hill Street · No Longer Available
Location

1250 Pleasant Hill Street, Escondido, CA 92026
Central Escondido

Amenities

1250 Pleasant Hill Available 08/01/19 Beautiful 4BR 2BA Fully Remodeled Home. Courtyard w/ Water Feature. Large 2 Car Garage. - Beautiful single story 4 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet northwest Escondido neighborhood has been remodeled throughout. Features in this open concept floor plan include wood laminate flooring, white cabinetry, family room with built-in bookcases and fireplace. The spacious dream-kitchen is open and inviting with its granite counter tops, subway tile back splash, center island and farmhouse sink. The gorgeous bathrooms are outfitted with white marble and subway tile. Fenced backyard with a large patio and lawn perfect for entertaining. Over-sized 2-car garage includes extra storage, plus driveway parking. Your dog will be considered, with additional deposit and the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957.

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

(RLNE5018933)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 1250 Pleasant Hill have any available units?
1250 Pleasant Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 Pleasant Hill have?
Some of 1250 Pleasant Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Pleasant Hill currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Pleasant Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Pleasant Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 Pleasant Hill is pet friendly.
Does 1250 Pleasant Hill offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Pleasant Hill offers parking.
Does 1250 Pleasant Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 Pleasant Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Pleasant Hill have a pool?
No, 1250 Pleasant Hill does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Pleasant Hill have accessible units?
No, 1250 Pleasant Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Pleasant Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 Pleasant Hill has units with dishwashers.
