All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
1234 Dos Hermanos Glen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1234 Dos Hermanos Glen

1234 Dos Hermanos Gln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Midway
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1234 Dos Hermanos Gln, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
3BR 2Full BA Home. Quiet Neighborhood w/ Association Pool and Spa! - 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home. Hall bathroom connects to second bedroom. Master with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Lots of inside storage. Located in a quiet neighborhood with an association pool and spa right across the street! Enjoy the lovely green belt areas. Attached 2 car garage! Your dog welcome, upon approval and additional deposit. Call Devin Patrick, CalDRE #01782472 for more information: (760) 670-4957.

Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified.

(RLNE4539438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen have any available units?
1234 Dos Hermanos Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen have?
Some of 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen currently offering any rent specials?
1234 Dos Hermanos Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen is pet friendly.
Does 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen offer parking?
Yes, 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen offers parking.
Does 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen have a pool?
Yes, 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen has a pool.
Does 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen have accessible units?
No, 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1234 Dos Hermanos Glen has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Elan River Village
1845 N Broadway
Escondido, CA 92026
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
Lincoln Heights
601 W Lincoln Ave
Escondido, CA 92026
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Linda Vista Village
965 W Lincoln Ave
Escondido, CA 92026
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with PoolsEscondido Cheap Places
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College