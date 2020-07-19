1234 Dos Hermanos Glen

Amenities
3BR 2Full BA Home. Quiet Neighborhood w/ Association Pool and Spa! - 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home. Hall bathroom connects to second bedroom. Master with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Lots of inside storage. Located in a quiet neighborhood with an association pool and spa right across the street! Enjoy the lovely green belt areas. Attached 2 car garage! Your dog welcome, upon approval and additional deposit. Call Devin Patrick, CalDRE #01782472 for more information: (760) 670-4957.
Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required.
