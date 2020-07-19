1234 Dos Hermanos Glen

Amenities

dishwasher dogs allowed garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

3BR 2Full BA Home. Quiet Neighborhood w/ Association Pool and Spa! - 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home. Hall bathroom connects to second bedroom. Master with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Lots of inside storage. Located in a quiet neighborhood with an association pool and spa right across the street! Enjoy the lovely green belt areas. Attached 2 car garage! Your dog welcome, upon approval and additional deposit. Call Devin Patrick, CalDRE #01782472 for more information: (760) 670-4957.



Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required.



(RLNE4539438)