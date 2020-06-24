1135 N Goldenrod St

Amenities
Amazing 4 Br 3 full baths one story house with 2 car attached garage.Large granite kitchen, paint,new decor.Premium S/S range,refrigerator.Washer/Dryer hook up in laundry area.Front and back yard.Family,Pet and Section 8 welcome.Pictures when it was staged.Currently occupied.Shown by appt only.All NEW solar panels for huge electricity savings of up to $150 EACH MONTH.Pictures shown when it was staged.Currently occupied.Please ignore the movers boxes/mess..Avail April 1st. NEW FLOORING and paint in process