1135 N Goldenrod St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing 4 Br 3 full baths one story house with 2 car attached garage.Large granite kitchen, paint,new decor.Premium S/S range,refrigerator.Washer/Dryer hook up in laundry area.Front and back yard.Family,Pet and Section 8 welcome.Pictures when it was staged.Currently occupied.Shown by appt only.All NEW solar panels for huge electricity savings of up to $150 EACH MONTH.Pictures shown when it was staged.Currently occupied.Please ignore the movers boxes/mess..Avail April 1st. NEW FLOORING and paint in process