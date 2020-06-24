All apartments in Escondido
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
1135 N Goldenrod St
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:35 PM

1135 N Goldenrod St

1135 Goldenrod St · No Longer Available
Location

1135 Goldenrod St, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 4 Br 3 full baths one story house with 2 car attached garage.Large granite kitchen, paint,new decor.Premium S/S range,refrigerator.Washer/Dryer hook up in laundry area.Front and back yard.Family,Pet and Section 8 welcome.Pictures when it was staged.Currently occupied.Shown by appt only.All NEW solar panels for huge electricity savings of up to $150 EACH MONTH.Pictures shown when it was staged.Currently occupied.Please ignore the movers boxes/mess..Avail April 1st. NEW FLOORING and paint in process

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 N Goldenrod St have any available units?
1135 N Goldenrod St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 N Goldenrod St have?
Some of 1135 N Goldenrod St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 N Goldenrod St currently offering any rent specials?
1135 N Goldenrod St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 N Goldenrod St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 N Goldenrod St is pet friendly.
Does 1135 N Goldenrod St offer parking?
Yes, 1135 N Goldenrod St offers parking.
Does 1135 N Goldenrod St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1135 N Goldenrod St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 N Goldenrod St have a pool?
No, 1135 N Goldenrod St does not have a pool.
Does 1135 N Goldenrod St have accessible units?
No, 1135 N Goldenrod St does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 N Goldenrod St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 N Goldenrod St has units with dishwashers.
