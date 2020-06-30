1050 Metcalf St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3B/2BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Bonus Room and Large Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 3B/2BA house available for lease in Escondido featuring approximately 1,512 SF of living space over one level. Brand new flooring throughout. No carpet! Open living room with fireplace and large window offering great natural light. Large bonus room off of entry with backyard access. Laundry room off of kitchen includes brand new full-sized washer/dryer and built-in cabinetry. Attached 2-car garage and large fenced in backyard!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2525

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: included

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JnAcY_VtQQ

- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider 2 pets



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Escondido

- PARKING: attached 2-car garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None. Tenant pays all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1958



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE5491613)