Last updated April 24 2020 at 5:09 AM

3015 Audubon Cir

3015 Audubon Circle · (916) 571-0033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3015 Audubon Circle, Davis, CA 95618
East Davis

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2854 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath home with den on Wildhorse Golf Club. Spacious covered patio with pool and views of the golf course. 2800+ sq ft. single level. 3 Car garage. Landscaping and pool service included.

Available now

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Summary of Rental Qualifications and Application Process: Required Information - 1. Government issued ID; 2. Last 2 months of pay stubs (If paid weekly, submit last 8 pay stubs. If paid bi-weekly or semi-monthly, submit last 4 pay stubs) -OR- if self-employed, submit Schedule 1040 of last 2 years of Federal tax returns; 3. If applicable, submit pet photo taken with applicant. Application Fees - $45 non-refundable application fee must be paid for each occupant 18 years of age or older. ALL OF THE FOLLOWING WILL BE REQUIRED UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED IN THE RENTAL ADVERTISEMENT:&nbsp;Income and Credit Score - Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent and credit score of 600. Lease&nbsp;Term -&nbsp;12 month lease.&nbsp;Pets - Excluding assistance animals, pets are not accepted. Pets and service animals will be required to submit pet applications for approval at norcalpm.com/pets. If approved, an increased deposit and monthly pet rent of $50 per pet will be required.&nbsp;Common Reasons to be Declined - Incomplete application, evictions, collections from landlords or utility companies, credit score below required minimum limit, insufficient income, unsatisfactory references, non-discharged bankruptcies, pets (aggressive breeds not permitted), or move-in dates too far into the future. Felonies or criminal charges related to illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, bodily harm or destruction of property, or any sexual related offenses will be cause for a denied application. Time is of the Essence - Applications are processed in the order they are received. The first complete and qualified application will be awarded the right to lease the property. If approved, your application is good for 30 days. Your application file will be closed if we do not receive all necessary information within one week of submission. Availability and terms are subject to change. $150 Resident Services Fee due upon move-in. Additional information can be viewed on our complete application found here. Beware of Craigslist Scams -&nbsp;Real Property Management Select does not advertise rental properties on Craigslist.

Visit PropertyManagementSelect.com or call (916) 571-0033. Real Property Management Select is a California licensed real estate broker, and an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.
CalBRE 01929055

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 Audubon Cir have any available units?
3015 Audubon Cir has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3015 Audubon Cir have?
Some of 3015 Audubon Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 Audubon Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3015 Audubon Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 Audubon Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3015 Audubon Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3015 Audubon Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3015 Audubon Cir does offer parking.
Does 3015 Audubon Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3015 Audubon Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 Audubon Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3015 Audubon Cir has a pool.
Does 3015 Audubon Cir have accessible units?
No, 3015 Audubon Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 Audubon Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3015 Audubon Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3015 Audubon Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3015 Audubon Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
