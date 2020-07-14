All apartments in Davis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

Pinecrest Apartments

920 Cranbrook Ct · (530) 771-6748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

920 Cranbrook Ct, Davis, CA 95616
East Davis

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 010 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 065 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 012 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 017 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,768

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 013 · Avail. now

$1,768

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 145 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,798

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pinecrest Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
on-site laundry
courtyard
Rent Special: $500 off of your move in costs and ½ off the security deposit. Contact our leasing specialist for more details! * Based on approved credit & some restrictions apply

Virtual tours are welcome and recommended, however, in the event you would like a personal tour, an appointment must be made in advance. Contact us for more details!

Welcome to Pinecrest Apartments located in the heart of Davis, California. Pinecrest offers a variety of floor plans to suit your lifestyle. We have fantastic one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Pinecrest is conveniently located just steps from the Davis Unitrans E bus line and is approximately one mile from the UC Davis campus. Amenities and services abound at Pinecrest, including a common area WIFI , all standard appliances, 24-hour fitness center, refreshing pool, and professional, friendly management. Pinecrest has all the qualities to make you feel right at home. We offer pet friendly apartments.

Please contact us and we will gladly answ

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bedroom: $500, 2 Bedrooms: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 40 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. 2 Open Lots.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pinecrest Apartments have any available units?
Pinecrest Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,540 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pinecrest Apartments have?
Some of Pinecrest Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pinecrest Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pinecrest Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pinecrest Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Pinecrest Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Pinecrest Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Pinecrest Apartments offers parking.
Does Pinecrest Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pinecrest Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pinecrest Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Pinecrest Apartments has a pool.
Does Pinecrest Apartments have accessible units?
No, Pinecrest Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Pinecrest Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pinecrest Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Pinecrest Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pinecrest Apartments has units with air conditioning.
