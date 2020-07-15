/
/
/
NAPAVALLEY
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:02 AM
15 Apartments For Rent Near Napa Valley College
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
54 Units Available
Soscol
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,486
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,747
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,520
1352 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Beard
Vineyard Terrace
700 Stonehouse Dr, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,989
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are OPEN for business and offering self-guided & virtual tours. And to welcome you back we are offering FREE JULY RENT & a waived application fee!* Conveniently located close to both downtown Napa and the breathtaking Napa River Trail.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 2 at 10:45 PM
2 Units Available
Terrace-Shurtleff
Park Sienna Apartments
2052-2053 Wilkins Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
When you live at Park Sienna you know you have arrived! You will enjoy the convenience of community living in a peaceful and tranquil environment surrounded by nature! You are in the middle of central downtown Napa and close to Napa Wine County.
1 of 32
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
13 Bridgegate
13 Bridgegate Way, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
13 Bridgegate Available 08/05/20 Popular Siena 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Two Story Condo in Napa - This desirable condo includes en suite baths for each bedroom and laundry with stacked washer and dryer upstairs. Bedroom Closets include organizers.
1 of 25
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
1851 Madrona Street
1851 Madrona Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
TENTATIVELY RENTED Downtown Napa 2 Bedroom Cottage - This inviting home oozes charm and sits on a tree lined street close to downtown. Light and bright eat in kitchen. Master bedroom opens to a beautiful deck and garden. Garden shed.
1 of 32
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
109 N. Newport Drive
109 North Newport Drive, Napa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2480 sqft
Beautiful Four Bedroom Napa Yacht Club Home - Wake up to beautiful views of the Napa River. This beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bathroom Napa Yacht Club Home is located in a private, gated community.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
1790 Pine St
1790 Pine Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
Beautiful Home - Near downtown Napa - Property Id: 172732 This beautiful charming home is now available. 2 bedroom 1 bath with SS appliances, washer and dryer in unit. 1 car garage. Walking distance to downtown Napa. Terms: Rent: $2,550/mo.
1 of 27
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
10 Peninsula Court
10 Peninsula Court, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2077 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Napa Yacht Club Home - This beautiful three bedroom, two and a half bathroom Napa Yacht Club Home is located in a private community with stunning views.
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
2152 Eva Street
2152 Eva Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1757 sqft
Centrally Located Beautiful Newer Napa Home - Fall in love with this gorgeous home! This home features three bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, central heat and air, large garage, washer and dryer, custom blinds
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
940 Seymour St
940 Seymour Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1050 sqft
Newly Renovated Home - Property Id: 315898 GUIDED VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/em-qQLnu7dg APPLICATION: https://renter.turbotenant.com/applications/new/315898 PROPERTY INFORMATION Newly renovated Home with 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, One car garage.
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
950 Seymour St
950 Seymour Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
905 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Newly Renovated Duplex - Property Id: 315892 GUIDED VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/e77mCoxS8PY APPLICATION: https://renter.turbotenant.com/applications/new/315892 PROPERTY INFORMATION Newly renovated Home with 2 bedroom 1.
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
511 Montgomery Street
511 Montgomery Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautifully Renovated Two Bedroom Downtown Napa Duplex - This spacious two bedroom, one bathroom duplex is a must see! Just minutes from Downtown Napa and Fuller Park, this home has been entirely renovated with new flooring, updated kitchen, new
1 of 27
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Alta Heights
21 Oak Grove Way
21 Oak Grove Way, Napa, CA
Studio
$2,750
500 sqft
Brand New Furnished Studio in Desirable Alta Heights Neighborhood - This brand new fully furnished studio is absolutely stunning and a must see.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
1040 Marina Drive
1040 Marina Drive, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Light and Bright 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in Napa - Quaint, Adorable, Charming and bright. This 2 bedroom 1.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Alta Heights
1041 Evans Avenue
1041 Evans Avenue, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
720 sqft
Two Bedroom Alta Heights Home - Single level two bedroom, one bathroom Alta Heights home. Minutes from Downtown Napa, this home is located on a large lot with a gated entrance. Call today to schedule your private viewing.
San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CASan Ramon, CASan Rafael, CAPacifica, CAPetaluma, CARohnert Park, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CASouth San Francisco, CA