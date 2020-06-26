All apartments in Culver City
4044 Madison Ave.
4044 Madison Ave.

4044 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4044 Madison Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232
Park East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Coming Soon* Beautiful Two Bedroom Home in Culver City! - This beautiful, two bedroom, one bath single family home on a private lot in Culver City comes furnished or unfurnished. It features a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood flooring throughout, central a/c and heat, side by side washer and dryer, and a spacious yard to entertain in. An additional storage, office space shed is included in the backyard.
This home offers access to Culver City schools.

Rental Rate: $4,695
Pets are welcome (subject to pet interview and applicable deposit & pet rent).

If you would like more information or wish to schedule an appointment to take a tour, please contact:

Jonae
KMK Leasing
(310) 936-0096 (Texts OK)

(RLNE3397190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4044 Madison Ave. have any available units?
4044 Madison Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4044 Madison Ave. have?
Some of 4044 Madison Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4044 Madison Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4044 Madison Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4044 Madison Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4044 Madison Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4044 Madison Ave. offer parking?
No, 4044 Madison Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4044 Madison Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4044 Madison Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4044 Madison Ave. have a pool?
No, 4044 Madison Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4044 Madison Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4044 Madison Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4044 Madison Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4044 Madison Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4044 Madison Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4044 Madison Ave. has units with air conditioning.
