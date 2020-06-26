4044 Madison Ave.

Amenities

*Coming Soon* Beautiful Two Bedroom Home in Culver City! - This beautiful, two bedroom, one bath single family home on a private lot in Culver City comes furnished or unfurnished. It features a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood flooring throughout, central a/c and heat, side by side washer and dryer, and a spacious yard to entertain in. An additional storage, office space shed is included in the backyard.

This home offers access to Culver City schools.



Rental Rate: $4,695

Pets are welcome (subject to pet interview and applicable deposit & pet rent).



If you would like more information or wish to schedule an appointment to take a tour, please contact:



Jonae

KMK Leasing

(310) 936-0096 (Texts OK)



