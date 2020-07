Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool key fob access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments fire pit game room lobby media room online portal shuffle board yoga

Now Pre-Leasing! cutting-edge amenities meet the comforts of home for your next level living experience. That’s because we’re creating a dynamic community with you in mind. No need to thank us – we deserve each other.Try that hot restaurant, hit that spin class, buy those new shoes – and do it all without leaving home. As part of Culver City’s stunning Ivy Station, you’re never too far from the excitement. And with easy access to the freeway and Metro Expo Line, you’re never too far from anything else.