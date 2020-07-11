Apartment List
153 Apartments for rent in Culver City, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Culver City apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Fox Hills
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,654
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1090 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
41 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA
Studio
$2,595
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,893
1348 sqft
Modern westside living for the urban pioneer. Go beyond. Cultivate your possibilities. Go within. Find your inspiration. Discover an oasis of creativity, innovation and tranquility that’s designed to kindle your dynamic lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
13 Units Available
Palms
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,765
1296 sqft
Just steps away from downtown Culver City and Sony Pictures Studios. Open floor plan with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Property offers residents a pool, gym, clubhouse, courtyard and concierge. Pet-friendly. *Unit description says granite countertops, but written description says quartz.
Results within 1 mile of Culver City
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
83 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,575
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1134 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
11 Units Available
Palms
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,338
988 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,502
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,255
1242 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers yoga classes and bike storage. Gym, pool, and hot tub on site. Within walking distance of restaurants and shops. Near Sony Pictures Studios.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
9 Units Available
Palms
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,616
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,955
1049 sqft
An incredible community in a walkable area of the city near the shops, bars and dining. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, fitness center and movie screening area. Lavish apartments with soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
14 Units Available
Mar Vista
Forty55 Lofts
4055 Redwood Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,211
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,235
1406 sqft
Located just a few blocks north of Venice Beach and Marina Del Rey, these units are modern and beautiful. Amenities include indoor bike storage, ceramic tile tubs, in-home alarm systems, plank-style flooring and more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
39 Units Available
Venice
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,976
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,847
1239 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
37 Units Available
Venice
Jefferson at Marina del Rey
3221 Carter Ave, Del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,305
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,953
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,190
1488 sqft
Gorgeous complex with courtyard and clubhouse. Recently renovated units contain washers and dryers. Within walking distance of multiple yacht clubs and the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall. Minutes to I-405, I-105 and I-10.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
Palms
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,135
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
960 sqft
Welcome to the newly renovated Indie Westside Apartments. With stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and wood-style flooring, these apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,645
1282 sqft
Welcome home to Azure The Residences | Your new home is here. Move up and move in! New boutique style residences of superior quality and condo design. Conveniently located near the 405, 90, and 10 freeways.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
3 Units Available
Mar Vista
Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,706
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
735 sqft
A contemporary community of 21 residences conveniently located in Mar Vista, California, with easy access to the 405/10 Freeways, LAX, and within minutes of Venice, Culver City, Marina Del Rey, and Santa Monica without paying the high rent.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
5 Units Available
Palms
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,855
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
857 sqft
Relaxed LuxuryAt The Roy Luxury Apartment Homes your comfort is guaranteed. Our experienced team of award-winning staff is here to cater to your every whim with personalized white glove service.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
Palms
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,806
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1117 sqft
Clarington Apartments is a warm, friendly atmosphere to come home to. Located in West Los Angeles adjacent to downtown Culver City. Newly remodeled interiors featuring: Wood cabinetry. Rich granite countertops in both the kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 11:21pm
$
4 Units Available
Palms
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1083 sqft
3675 Dunn is located on the corner of Dunn and Regent, in the beautiful neighborhood of Palms, and just a 5 minute walk to the center of Downtown Culver City.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
1 Unit Available
Marina Del Rey
Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
941 sqft
New boutique style residences of superior quality and design. Conveniently located near the 10 and 405 freeways.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
3 Units Available
Palms
Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palms Court brings sophisticated living to the Westside.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
Contact for Availability
Palms
Hughes Regency
3665 Hughes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to Downtown Culver City and in the heart of Palms West Los Angeles corridor walking distance to Sony Picture Studios, Hughes Regency offers incredibly large floor plans featuring condo quality one and two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
3 Units Available
Palms
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1055 sqft
Clarington Court brings sophisticated living to the Westside.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
1 Unit Available
Venice
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, location, location! On coveted Rose Avenue in the heart of Palms we are just minutes to downtown Culver City and the Arts District, UCLA, 3rd Street Promenade and Santa Monica Beach! Combine our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans
Results within 5 miles of Culver City
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
19 Units Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,915
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,118
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
123 Units Available
Westside
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,735
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,154
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,399
1258 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
17 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,620
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,772
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,245
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,500
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
923 sqft
Verse Hollywood is a perfect fusion of style and sophistication. You will feel right at home in our resort-style atmosphere accented by modern architecture, luscious landscaping, and tropical foliage. Enjoy our myriad of top of the line amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Culver City, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Culver City apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Culver City apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

