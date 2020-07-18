All apartments in Covina
Find more places like 817 N Langham Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covina, CA
/
817 N Langham Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

817 N Langham Avenue

817 North Langham Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Covina
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

817 North Langham Avenue, Covina, CA 91724
Covina

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Hurry, this home won't last! The highly Upgraded huge kitchen is perfect for home cooked meals. This new remodeled kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets and magnificent granite counter tops. Right off the kitchen is the family room featuring a wonderful fireplace and plenty of space for your whole family to enjoy. This Modern design features newly installed laminate flooring throughout the house and in all of the bedrooms. All room have been redone and offer large sized rooms. The whole house has been painted inside and outside making this house the prefect place to call home. With a huge oversized lot of 7,504 , a large front yard and long drive way there will be plenty of room for a big family. The backyard has a patio cover and a cement patio flooring perfect for get gatherings and summer BBQ's where kids could play in the backyard. For more information or a private showing contact the listing agent Dan DeForest at 714.362.7192

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 N Langham Avenue have any available units?
817 N Langham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 817 N Langham Avenue have?
Some of 817 N Langham Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 N Langham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
817 N Langham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 N Langham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 817 N Langham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 817 N Langham Avenue offer parking?
No, 817 N Langham Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 817 N Langham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 N Langham Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 N Langham Avenue have a pool?
No, 817 N Langham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 817 N Langham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 817 N Langham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 817 N Langham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 N Langham Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 N Langham Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 N Langham Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave
Covina, CA 91722
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave
Covina, CA 91724
Las Palmas Apartments
777 W Covina Blvd
Covina, CA 91722

Similar Pages

Covina 1 BedroomsCovina 2 Bedrooms
Covina Apartments with BalconiesCovina Apartments with Gyms
Covina Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles