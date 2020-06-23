618 Seabright Circle

Amenities

Beautiful newer townhome located in the GATED Seabright community in Costa Mesa. Spacious 1,586 sq.ft home with 2 beds, 2.5 baths, spacious 2 car attached garage and patio. Open and airy is the feeling for this open plan residence. Finally get the GE stainless steel appliance package you've always wanted. The top floor Master Suite is tranquil and spa-inspired with a huge walk-in closet, dual sinks, and designer finishes. This home has high 9 foot ceilings, structured wiring system with RG6 Cable and CAT5 Phone wiring for state of the art communication and networking, pre-wired for ceiling fan in all bedrooms, plus the upgraded white cabinet and security system. Home has caesarstone slab at kitchen countertop, piedrafina slab at master pullman.