All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 618 Seabright Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
618 Seabright Circle
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:41 PM

618 Seabright Circle

618 Seabright Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Westside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

618 Seabright Cir, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful newer townhome located in the GATED Seabright community in Costa Mesa. Spacious 1,586 sq.ft home with 2 beds, 2.5 baths, spacious 2 car attached garage and patio. Open and airy is the feeling for this open plan residence. Finally get the GE stainless steel appliance package you've always wanted. The top floor Master Suite is tranquil and spa-inspired with a huge walk-in closet, dual sinks, and designer finishes. This home has high 9 foot ceilings, structured wiring system with RG6 Cable and CAT5 Phone wiring for state of the art communication and networking, pre-wired for ceiling fan in all bedrooms, plus the upgraded white cabinet and security system. Home has caesarstone slab at kitchen countertop, piedrafina slab at master pullman.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Seabright Circle have any available units?
618 Seabright Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Seabright Circle have?
Some of 618 Seabright Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Seabright Circle currently offering any rent specials?
618 Seabright Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Seabright Circle pet-friendly?
No, 618 Seabright Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 618 Seabright Circle offer parking?
Yes, 618 Seabright Circle offers parking.
Does 618 Seabright Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Seabright Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Seabright Circle have a pool?
No, 618 Seabright Circle does not have a pool.
Does 618 Seabright Circle have accessible units?
No, 618 Seabright Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Seabright Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Seabright Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Plaza Townhomes
811 Paularino Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine