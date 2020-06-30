Amenities

dishwasher hot tub bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

Welcome home to 2633 Clarion Lane, situated on one of the premier interior streets in the newly developed Aura Community. Built by DeNova Homes, this highly desirable plan 2 floor plan encompasses 2,169 square feet with four bedrooms (one on the main level), three bathrooms, and a versatile flex space upstairs . Upon entry, you are greeted with an expansive open concept featuring the main living room and chef’s kitchen which is adorned with an island, ample counter space, and Bertazzoni appliances. The upstairs encompasses three additional bedrooms, an expanded entertainment area and a spacious spa-inspired master suite. The community offers a spacious outdoor entertaining lawn with a park and grills, or retreat to your private yard for gatherings or quiet relaxation. Ideally located in close proximity to Costa Mesa’s best boutiques, restaurants, and freeways.