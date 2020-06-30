All apartments in Costa Mesa
2633 Clarion Lane

2633 Clarion Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2633 Clarion Ln, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

dishwasher
hot tub
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome home to 2633 Clarion Lane, situated on one of the premier interior streets in the newly developed Aura Community. Built by DeNova Homes, this highly desirable plan 2 floor plan encompasses 2,169 square feet with four bedrooms (one on the main level), three bathrooms, and a versatile flex space upstairs . Upon entry, you are greeted with an expansive open concept featuring the main living room and chef’s kitchen which is adorned with an island, ample counter space, and Bertazzoni appliances. The upstairs encompasses three additional bedrooms, an expanded entertainment area and a spacious spa-inspired master suite. The community offers a spacious outdoor entertaining lawn with a park and grills, or retreat to your private yard for gatherings or quiet relaxation. Ideally located in close proximity to Costa Mesa’s best boutiques, restaurants, and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2633 Clarion Lane have any available units?
2633 Clarion Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2633 Clarion Lane have?
Some of 2633 Clarion Lane's amenities include dishwasher, hot tub, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2633 Clarion Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2633 Clarion Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 Clarion Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2633 Clarion Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2633 Clarion Lane offer parking?
No, 2633 Clarion Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2633 Clarion Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2633 Clarion Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 Clarion Lane have a pool?
No, 2633 Clarion Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2633 Clarion Lane have accessible units?
No, 2633 Clarion Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 Clarion Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2633 Clarion Lane has units with dishwashers.

