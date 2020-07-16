2049 W Place Drive

Amenities

Luxury 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome with first-floor office space. You will love the modern look and feel of this industrial-style building in the heart of Costa Mesa. The main floor is light and bright with a generous open flow. No detail has been spared! Gourmet kitchen with beautiful quartz counter tops and refrigerator is included! Each bedroom has a private bath plus an additional half bath. Gorgeous hardwood floors with high-end carpet in bedrooms. Automatic window covering with remote control. Front loading washer and dryer included! The unit has solar panels keeping electricity bills low! 2 car garage. Plus plenty of additional parking spaces. Near Triangle Square, Orange Coast College, 17th street shopping district and beautiful Newport beaches! Must have good credit! Small pets may be approved please submit. Apply here! https://apply.link/n5lch

