2049 W Place Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM

2049 W Place Drive

2049 W Place Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2049 W Place Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxury 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome with first-floor office space. You will love the modern look and feel of this industrial-style building in the heart of Costa Mesa. The main floor is light and bright with a generous open flow. No detail has been spared! Gourmet kitchen with beautiful quartz counter tops and refrigerator is included! Each bedroom has a private bath plus an additional half bath. Gorgeous hardwood floors with high-end carpet in bedrooms. Automatic window covering with remote control. Front loading washer and dryer included! The unit has solar panels keeping electricity bills low! 2 car garage. Plus plenty of additional parking spaces. Near Triangle Square, Orange Coast College, 17th street shopping district and beautiful Newport beaches! Must have good credit! Small pets may be approved please submit. Apply here! https://apply.link/n5lch
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2049 W Place Drive have any available units?
2049 W Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2049 W Place Drive have?
Some of 2049 W Place Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2049 W Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2049 W Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2049 W Place Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2049 W Place Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2049 W Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2049 W Place Drive offers parking.
Does 2049 W Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2049 W Place Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2049 W Place Drive have a pool?
No, 2049 W Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2049 W Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 2049 W Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2049 W Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2049 W Place Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
