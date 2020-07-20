149 Tribeca Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This almost like brand new Live & Work townhouse featuring a more than 600 sqft roof top deck with mountain, ocean and city views. Conveniently located just off Newport Beach Blvd and steps away from the Triangle entertainment complex. With upgrades like Provenza heirloom hardwood flooring throughout, caeserstone quartz countertop, designer lightings, Hunter Douglas window treatment, ceiling stereo and much more, the first floor offers a commercially-zoned business/office with a full ADA-compliant bathroom as well as roll-up door; the living area on the second level includes a living room, dining area and kitchen, a wood-deck balcony extends this spacious open floor plan perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying a cozy night in; on the third floor, there are a spacious master bedroom suite as well as two more bedrooms plus one more full bath.