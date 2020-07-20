All apartments in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa, CA
149 Tribeca Way
149 Tribeca Way

149 Tribeca Way · No Longer Available
Location

149 Tribeca Way, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This almost like brand new Live & Work townhouse featuring a more than 600 sqft roof top deck with mountain, ocean and city views. Conveniently located just off Newport Beach Blvd and steps away from the Triangle entertainment complex. With upgrades like Provenza heirloom hardwood flooring throughout, caeserstone quartz countertop, designer lightings, Hunter Douglas window treatment, ceiling stereo and much more, the first floor offers a commercially-zoned business/office with a full ADA-compliant bathroom as well as roll-up door; the living area on the second level includes a living room, dining area and kitchen, a wood-deck balcony extends this spacious open floor plan perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying a cozy night in; on the third floor, there are a spacious master bedroom suite as well as two more bedrooms plus one more full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Tribeca Way have any available units?
149 Tribeca Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 Tribeca Way have?
Some of 149 Tribeca Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Tribeca Way currently offering any rent specials?
149 Tribeca Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Tribeca Way pet-friendly?
No, 149 Tribeca Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 149 Tribeca Way offer parking?
No, 149 Tribeca Way does not offer parking.
Does 149 Tribeca Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Tribeca Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Tribeca Way have a pool?
No, 149 Tribeca Way does not have a pool.
Does 149 Tribeca Way have accessible units?
No, 149 Tribeca Way does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Tribeca Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Tribeca Way does not have units with dishwashers.
