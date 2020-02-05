All apartments in Coronado
Last updated September 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

72 Montego Ct

72 Montego Court · No Longer Available
Location

72 Montego Court, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Montego Ct have any available units?
72 Montego Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 72 Montego Ct have?
Some of 72 Montego Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Montego Ct currently offering any rent specials?
72 Montego Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Montego Ct pet-friendly?
No, 72 Montego Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 72 Montego Ct offer parking?
No, 72 Montego Ct does not offer parking.
Does 72 Montego Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Montego Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Montego Ct have a pool?
Yes, 72 Montego Ct has a pool.
Does 72 Montego Ct have accessible units?
No, 72 Montego Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Montego Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Montego Ct has units with dishwashers.
