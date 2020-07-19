All apartments in Coronado
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

550 Palm Ave

550 Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

550 Palm Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Palm Ave have any available units?
550 Palm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 Palm Ave have?
Some of 550 Palm Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Palm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
550 Palm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Palm Ave pet-friendly?
No, 550 Palm Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 550 Palm Ave offer parking?
Yes, 550 Palm Ave offers parking.
Does 550 Palm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 Palm Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Palm Ave have a pool?
No, 550 Palm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 550 Palm Ave have accessible units?
No, 550 Palm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Palm Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 Palm Ave has units with dishwashers.
