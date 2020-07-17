2556 Avenida Del

Amenities

Rejoice Hunting is Over Beautiful Condo with 2 master bedrooms in a gated community. This beauty features 2 Master Bedrooms 2 Baths, a spacious living room, dining area, and a nice kitchen with a breakfast counter bar. Good size balcony to enjoy the amazing breathtaking views. The unit has central air, heating, and washer and dryer are included. The community offers tennis courts, basketball courts, swimming pool and Jacuzzi, clubhouse, and picnic areas, The rent includes Water, Sewer, and trash. Close to schools, shopping and it is located conveniently off of 91and 71 freeways, very easy access to Orange County. You won’t want to miss it!

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, please exercise social distancing. All parties entering the property must wear musk and gloves.