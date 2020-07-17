All apartments in Corona
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:33 PM

2556 Avenida Del

2556 Avenida Del Vista · (714) 936-9293
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Corona
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

2556 Avenida Del Vista, Corona, CA 92882

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Rejoice Hunting is Over Beautiful Condo with 2 master bedrooms in a gated community. This beauty features 2 Master Bedrooms 2 Baths, a spacious living room, dining area, and a nice kitchen with a breakfast counter bar. Good size balcony to enjoy the amazing breathtaking views. The unit has central air, heating, and washer and dryer are included. The community offers tennis courts, basketball courts, swimming pool and Jacuzzi, clubhouse, and picnic areas, The rent includes Water, Sewer, and trash. Close to schools, shopping and it is located conveniently off of 91and 71 freeways, very easy access to Orange County. You won’t want to miss it!
Due to Covid-19 guidelines, please exercise social distancing. All parties entering the property must wear musk and gloves.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2556 Avenida Del have any available units?
2556 Avenida Del has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
What amenities does 2556 Avenida Del have?
Some of 2556 Avenida Del's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2556 Avenida Del currently offering any rent specials?
2556 Avenida Del is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2556 Avenida Del pet-friendly?
No, 2556 Avenida Del is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corona.
Does 2556 Avenida Del offer parking?
No, 2556 Avenida Del does not offer parking.
Does 2556 Avenida Del have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2556 Avenida Del offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2556 Avenida Del have a pool?
Yes, 2556 Avenida Del has a pool.
Does 2556 Avenida Del have accessible units?
No, 2556 Avenida Del does not have accessible units.
Does 2556 Avenida Del have units with dishwashers?
No, 2556 Avenida Del does not have units with dishwashers.
