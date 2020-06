Amenities

garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath plus office space or playroom in an awesome neighborhood. very well maintained. New carpet in master and second bedroom and luxury vinyl in third bedroom. The backyard is spacious and serene. Two Car Garage and a small side yard that will hold a small trailer. (toys, not an RV or Boat) no cats and breed restictions