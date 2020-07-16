2275 Del Mar Way

Amenities

Wonderful 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located in the highly desired Sage Canyon complex in Sierra Del Oro just past the Orange County/Yorba Linda border. This 3rd story unit features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, stackable washer & dryer and a wrap-around patio. Well-maintained and quiet HOA features pool, spa, exercise gym and club house. Complex is close to the Cleveland National Forest, shopping, 91 freeway and much more. Submit for pet approval. No smoking. Available August 1st.