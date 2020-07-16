All apartments in Corona
2275 Del Mar Way
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

2275 Del Mar Way

2275 Del Mar Way · (951) 377-7733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2275 Del Mar Way, Corona, CA 92882
Sierra del Oro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
Wonderful 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located in the highly desired Sage Canyon complex in Sierra Del Oro just past the Orange County/Yorba Linda border. This 3rd story unit features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, stackable washer & dryer and a wrap-around patio. Well-maintained and quiet HOA features pool, spa, exercise gym and club house. Complex is close to the Cleveland National Forest, shopping, 91 freeway and much more. Submit for pet approval. No smoking. Available August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2275 Del Mar Way have any available units?
2275 Del Mar Way has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
What amenities does 2275 Del Mar Way have?
Some of 2275 Del Mar Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2275 Del Mar Way currently offering any rent specials?
2275 Del Mar Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2275 Del Mar Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2275 Del Mar Way is pet friendly.
Does 2275 Del Mar Way offer parking?
No, 2275 Del Mar Way does not offer parking.
Does 2275 Del Mar Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2275 Del Mar Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2275 Del Mar Way have a pool?
Yes, 2275 Del Mar Way has a pool.
Does 2275 Del Mar Way have accessible units?
No, 2275 Del Mar Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2275 Del Mar Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2275 Del Mar Way does not have units with dishwashers.
